Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus manager Max Allegri insists forward is staying at the club

Juventus manager Max Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at the club this season, despite reports linking him with a move away.

The 36-year-old's €30m-a-year contract runs out next summer and Juventus risk losing him for nothing in 2022 unless they sell the forward this summer or offer him a new deal.

The Portugal international was also believed to be frustrated by Juventus' campaign last season as their nine-year Serie A winning streak came to an end, finishing fourth in the table.

Nevertheless, Juve still won both the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana with Ronaldo finishing as the leading scorer in the top flight with 29 goals in 33 appearances.

He posted on his Instagram account after the conclusion of the campaign to say he had accomplished everything he had wished to achieve since arriving in Italy, comments which led to speculation over his future.

Ronaldo is currently costing Juventus £52m a year and he earns £25m after tax with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City all linked with a move.

However, ahead of Juventus' opening Serie A game away to Udinese, Allegri told reporters: "He has never wanted to leave. He told me that he's staying and he will be in Udine."

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ronaldo distanced himself from reports in Spain linking him with a return to Real Madrid by insisting his story at the Bernabeu "has been written".

Real sold Ronaldo to Juventus for a fee of just over £100m three years ago with Ronaldo writing: "Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career.

"However, in view of everything that's been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

"More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

"My story at Real Madrid has been written. It's been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It's in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it's also in the minds of every fan of the club.

"And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for 'merengue afición', an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish.

"I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.

"As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

"I'm breaking my silence now to say that I can't allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face.

"Everything else? Everything else is just talk."

