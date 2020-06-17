Dries Mertens signs two-year Napoli extension after becoming all-time leading goalscorer

Dries Mertens has the option of a third year on his extended contract

Dries Mertens has signed a two-year contract extension at Napoli, four days after becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Napoli announced that the Belgium forward had agreed to the two-year extension with an option for a third season, ahead of their Italian Cup final against Juventus on Wednesday.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Twitter: "Pleased to be together for a long time to come - long live Dries!"

Felice di stare insieme ancora a lungo. Evviva Dries! — AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) June 17, 2020

The 33-year-old's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the month, with financial details of his new deal undisclosed.

In the semi-final of the Italian Cup against Inter Milan on Saturday, Mertens scored his 122nd goal for Napoli in all competitions, eclipsing the previous record established by Marek Hamsik. Diego Maradona is third on the list with 115 goals.

The closing stages of the Italian Cup are acting as a prelude to the remainder of the Serie A season, which restarts after a three-month hiatus on Saturday.