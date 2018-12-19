Ron Walker
Digital Football Journalist @ronnabe
Piers Morgan forced to wear Tottenham shirt after losing bet
Last Updated: 19/12/18 11:54pm
Piers Morgan helped conduct the Carabao Cup semi-final draw - but wasn't happy about being forced to do it in a Tottenham shirt.
The Arsenal season-ticket holder and TV host lost a bet with fellow conductor and ex-Tottenham striker Peter Crouch over the winner of the Gunners' Carabao Cup quarter-final with their north London rivals.
The wager also included a £1,000 payment to a charity of the winner's choice.
"It was a total disaster from start to finish," Morgan said ahead of the draw.
"I thought after the Premier league thrashing we gave them here it would be a walkover. We didn't turn up."
Morgan and Crouch then drew Tottenham against London rivals Chelsea, leaving reigning champions Manchester City to play League 1 side Burton Albion.
To see Piers looking very unhappy, click play on the video above.