Piers Morgan forced to wear Tottenham shirt after losing bet

0:42 Piers Morgan lost a bet with Peter Crouch after Tottenham's win over Arsenal and honoured it by wearing a Spurs shirt for the Carabao Cup semi-final draw Piers Morgan lost a bet with Peter Crouch after Tottenham's win over Arsenal and honoured it by wearing a Spurs shirt for the Carabao Cup semi-final draw

Piers Morgan helped conduct the Carabao Cup semi-final draw - but wasn't happy about being forced to do it in a Tottenham shirt.

The Arsenal season-ticket holder and TV host lost a bet with fellow conductor and ex-Tottenham striker Peter Crouch over the winner of the Gunners' Carabao Cup quarter-final with their north London rivals.

The wager also included a £1,000 payment to a charity of the winner's choice.

"It was a total disaster from start to finish," Morgan said ahead of the draw.

"I thought after the Premier league thrashing we gave them here it would be a walkover. We didn't turn up."

Morgan and Crouch then drew Tottenham against London rivals Chelsea, leaving reigning champions Manchester City to play League 1 side Burton Albion.

To see Piers looking very unhappy, click play on the video above.