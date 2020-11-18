Papa John's round-up: Aston Villa, Newcastle finish bottom, Man City through to Round 2

A round-up of Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy matches as Aston Villa and Newcastle finish bottom of their groups.
Aston Villa's U21s were beaten 3-1 by Carlisle on Tuesday in the Papa John's Trophy, meaning they finished bottom of Northern Group A, while Carlisle finished third, missing out on qualification to Round 2 by three points.
Micah Obiero, Gime Toure and Gavin Reilly got Carlisle goals, with Harrison Sohna grabbing Villa's consolation.
Newcastle's U21s also finished bottom of Northern Group C, and were beaten 3-2 by Bolton, who also missed out on qualification to Round 2.
Newcastle were 2-0 up in the first half thanks to Elliot Anderson's double, but Bolton fought back thanks to goals from Jak Hickman, Arthur Gnahoua and Jamie Mascoll's 85th-minute winner.
Trending
- 'A historic debacle': Germany reacts to Spain battering
- Barnsley enquire about signing Balotelli
- 'Get in there, Lewis': 'Bono' on Hamilton's strengths
- EFL to allow five subs from Friday
- Lennon threat 'a turning point' for NI campaign
- Callum Smith to fight 'Canelo' Alvarez
- Richarlison scores, Cavani sent off as Brazil beat Uruguay
- Liverpool defender Williams suffers hip issue
- England to host India in 2021 in full summer schedule
- Southgate: Players pressured by clubs over call-ups
Manchester City's U21s were beaten 4-3 on penalties at Lincoln after their 1-1 draw, but both sides had already qualified for Round 2 from Northern Group E.
Hull qualified for Round 2 from Northern Group H with a 3-0 win over Grimsby thanks to Martin Samuelsen's double and James Scott's late strike.
West Brom U21s lost 4-0 at Exeter as they finished bottom of Southern Group E; Exeter qualified for Round 2 with a 100 per cent record as Harry Kite, Ben Seymour, Jack Sparkes and Nicholas Law scored.
And Northampton's penalty shoot-out win over Stevenage following a goalless draw meant they pipped their opponents to second place in Southern Group C, qualifying for Round 2 in the process.