Papa John's round-up: Aston Villa, Newcastle finish bottom, Man City through to Round 2

A round-up of Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy matches as Aston Villa and Newcastle finish bottom of their groups.

Aston Villa's U21s were beaten 3-1 by Carlisle on Tuesday in the Papa John's Trophy, meaning they finished bottom of Northern Group A, while Carlisle finished third, missing out on qualification to Round 2 by three points.

Micah Obiero, Gime Toure and Gavin Reilly got Carlisle goals, with Harrison Sohna grabbing Villa's consolation.

Newcastle's U21s also finished bottom of Northern Group C, and were beaten 3-2 by Bolton, who also missed out on qualification to Round 2.

Newcastle were 2-0 up in the first half thanks to Elliot Anderson's double, but Bolton fought back thanks to goals from Jak Hickman, Arthur Gnahoua and Jamie Mascoll's 85th-minute winner.

Manchester City's U21s were beaten 4-3 on penalties at Lincoln after their 1-1 draw, but both sides had already qualified for Round 2 from Northern Group E.

Hull qualified for Round 2 from Northern Group H with a 3-0 win over Grimsby thanks to Martin Samuelsen's double and James Scott's late strike.

West Brom U21s lost 4-0 at Exeter as they finished bottom of Southern Group E; Exeter qualified for Round 2 with a 100 per cent record as Harry Kite, Ben Seymour, Jack Sparkes and Nicholas Law scored.

And Northampton's penalty shoot-out win over Stevenage following a goalless draw meant they pipped their opponents to second place in Southern Group C, qualifying for Round 2 in the process.