Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on penalties): Player ratings as Luis Diaz and Alisson Becker shine in FA Cup final

CHELSEA

Edouard Mendy - 8

Had to be alert in the face of heavy Liverpool pressure early on, making an excellent one-on-one save to deny Luis Diaz. Commanded his area superbly from then on and made a couple of important interventions when running off his line to sweep up danger. Could not prevent Chelsea's shootout defeat despite saving from Sadio Mane.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7

Endured a torrid opening to the game as Diaz repeatedly got in behind him but made an important goal-line clearance to deny the Colombian and recovered from his shaky start, improving as the game wore on.

Thiago Silva - 8

Imperious in the heart of Chelsea's defence. Suffered an early scare when he went down with what appeared to be a thigh injury but shook it off to help keep Liverpool at bay, his coolness summed up by a nonchalant turn away from Sadio Mane in the second half of normal time.

Antonio Rudiger - 7

Had a less challenging evening than Chalobah on the left of Chelsea's back three, keeping Salah quiet before his withdrawal and coping well with Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota after that.

Reece James - 8

Unable to have as much of an offensive impact as he would have liked in the first half as he had to prioritise helping Chalobah contain Diaz but started to rampage forward to good effect after that and defended superbly. Booked for a rash foul on Thiago but an otherwise excellent all-round performance. Converted his penalty in the shootout.

Jorginho - 8

A calming influence in a frantic game in Chelsea's midfield and also made some important tackles, clearances and interceptions. Coolly converted a pressure penalty in the shootout.

Image: Sadio Mane and Jorginho battle for the ball at Wembley

Mateo Kovacic - 7

Thrust straight back into the team despite injuring his ankle in the win over Leeds. Not quite at his sharpest, losing possession in his own half on a couple of occasions, but battled valiantly and showed flashes of his quality before being replaced by N'Golo Kante.

Marcos Alonso - 8

Charged forward at every opportunity and had two excellent opportunities to put Chelsea in front in normal time, firing straight at Alisson when put through on goal by Pulisic in the first half, then firing narrowly wide from Mason Mount's cross straight after the interval. Generally coped well defensively and scored his penalty.

Mason Mount - 7

As industrious as ever in Chelsea's three-man attack and never stopped running as the game went into extra time. Didn't perhaps influence the game as much as he would have liked in final third, however, and saw his penalty saved by Alisson in the shootout.

Christian Pulisic - 6

Image: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic gets past Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Probably Chelsea's most dangerous attacking player in terms of the positions he got into but lacked cutting edge at key moments. Sent a Mount cut-back narrowly wide in the first half and missed a series of other chances before being replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in extra time.

Romelu Lukaku - 5

Led the line in the absence of Kai Havertz, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Provided a useful aerial outlet at times but struggled with the ball at his feet. Substituted in the closing stages of normal time having only had one attempt on goal, a shot which flew over.

SUBS

N'Golo Kante - 6

Fit enough to appear from the bench following a three-game absence. Showed his usual industry but lacked composure on a couple of occasions having got into promising positions.

Hakim Ziyech - 7

Produced a couple of fine deliveries after replacing Lukaku and kept his cool in the shootout to convert from the spot despite a lengthy delay as stewards removed a flare.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5

Brought on at the halfway point of extra time but missed his penalty in the shootout, his effort striking the outside of the post.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6

Thrown on for Pulisic in extra time, only to be withdrawn for Ross Barkley before the penalty shootout.

Ross Barkley - 7

Sent on to take a penalty and did his job, firing home in the shootout.

LIVERPOOL

Alisson Becker - 9

Image: Alisson impressed in goal for Liverpool

Once again demonstrated his ability in one-on-one situations when he rushed out to deny Alonso in the first half and also made an excellent reflex save to deny Pulisic shortly after half-time. Excellent across the 120 minutes and one of Liverpool's heroes in the shootout thanks to his save from Mount.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

An excellent performance in and out of possession. Some outstanding passes, including one to put Diaz through on goal early on and another to find Andrew Robertson unmarked at the far post, but even more impressive defensively, producing a string of vital tackles and clearances in the Liverpool box. Scored his penalty in the shootout.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Had few problems dealing with Romelu Lukaku but had to be withdrawn at the end of normal time due to an injury scare as Jurgen Klopp threw on Joel Matip in his place. Later revealed he had felt a twinge in his knee. Liverpool will hope it is not serious.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Favoured to Matip from the start, as he usually is in the cup competitions. Helped to shackle Lukaku and continued to impress after the Belgian went off. Looked to have lost a foot race with Kante as the Chelsea man burst in on goal in extra time but showed impressive speed to recover. Excelled even after Van Dijk went off.

Andrew Robertson - 7

Back in the side, as expected, having been rested against Aston Villa on Tuesday and should have scored on two occasions, once when he reacted to slowly when meeting an Alexander-Arnold cross at the far post, and again when he sent James Milner's cross against the post from a similar position. Withdrawn for shootout hero Kostas Tsimikas in extra time.

Thiago Alcantara - 8

Another superb Wembley performance from the Spaniard, who shone in Liverpool's semi-final win over Manchester City and produced another influential display against Chelsea. Showed his usual brilliance on the ball and dispatched his penalty coolly in the shootout.

Jordan Henderson - 7

Started at the base of midfield in the absence of the injured Fabinho. His leadership and experience helped Liverpool weather difficult periods of the game and he completed 89 per cent of his 75 passes.

Naby Keita - 7

A typically industrious performance from the Guinea international. Used the ball well and pressed with his usual tenacity but should have done better with a low effort he sent too close to Mendy. Replaced by James Milner with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Luis Diaz - 9

Image: Luis Diaz and Reece James battle for the ball

Electrifying, just as he was in the Carabao Cup final back in February. Created a series of chances in the early stages and went close on numerous occasions himself, sending a couple of shots efforts inches past the post and earning a standing ovation from the Liverpool fans when he was replaced by Roberto Firmino in extra time. A man-of-the-match display.

Sadio Mane - 7

A rare game in which he didn't register a single shot on goal in open play but he worked tirelessly throughout, causing Chelsea problems with his speed, movement and physicality. Missed his penalty in the shootout but it did not matter.

Mohamed Salah - 6

Forced off with what appeared to be a groin injury after only 33 minutes. The Egyptian had been relatively quiet up until then, his only sight of goal coming with a looping header which sailed over the bar. Replaced by Diogo Jota and now a doubt for Liverpool's crucial run-in.

Image: Mo Salah went down injured for Liverpool in the FA Cup final with Chelsea

SUBS

Diogo Jota - 7

Missed a glorious chance to put Liverpool ahead shortly before half-time when he volleyed a Robertson cross over the bar from only six yards out. Worked hard, however, and converted a pressure penalty in clinical fashion in the shootout.

James Milner - 7

Took a risk when he flew into a challenge on James moments after replacing Keita. Perhaps fortunate to avoid a card on that occasion but impressed at both ends of the pitch and scored his penalty.

Joel Matip - 7

Typically assured after replacing Van Dijk at the end of normal time.

Roberto Firmino - 7

Given a rousing reception by the Liverpool fans as he replaced Diaz for his first appearance in a month and scored his penalty.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Liverpool's unlikely hero, converting the winning penalty after replacing Robertson in extra time to spark wild Liverpool celebrations.