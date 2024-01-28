 Skip to content
FA Cup fifth-round draw: Holders Man City face Luton while Maidstone United play Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry

National League South club Maidstone United pulled off one of the great upsets in FA Cup history by winning 2-1 at Ipswich on Saturday and will now make the journey to another Championship team in last 16; FA Cup fifth-round matches will be played during the week commencing February 26

Sunday 28 January 2024 15:55, UK

Maidstone United's Lamar Reynolds (centre) celebrates his goal with team-mates
Image: Non-League side Maidstone United stunned Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town to reach the FA Cup fifth round

Non-League side Maidstone United will travel to Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry in the FA Cup fifth round, while holders Manchester City make the trip to Luton.

The National League South club from Kent pulled off one of the great upsets in FA Cup history by winning 2-1 at Ipswich on Saturday and will now make the journey to another Championship team in the last 16.

Newcastle face a trip to the winners of Monday's tie between Blackburn and Wrexham, while Chelsea or Aston Villa will host Leeds or Plymouth.

Brighton travel to Wolves and Bournemouth entertain Championship leaders Leicester.

Liverpool or Norwich will face Watford or Southampton, with both matches currently in progress as the draw took place.

The winners of the replay between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest face Newport or Manchester United, who play later on Sunday.

The fifth-round matches will be scheduled during the week commencing Monday February 26.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Blackburn or Wrexham vs Newcastle

Chelsea or Aston Villa vs Leeds or Plymouth

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Liverpool or Norwich vs Watford or Southampton

Bristol City or Nottingham Forest vs Newport or Manchester United

Wolves vs Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry vs Maidstone United

Luton Town vs Manchester City

