FA Cup round-up: Oldham, AFC Wimbledon see off non-league opposition to advance to third round

Non-league FC Halifax and Maidstone failed to join National League rivals Solihull Moors in the draw for the FA Cup third round after suffering defeats on Saturday.

FC Halifax missed early chances as they lost 3-1 to League Two AFC Wimbledon, while Maidstone went down 2-0 at home to Oldham in their second-round contest.

Solihull had already confirmed their place in Monday's third-round draw after their goalless draw with Blackpool on Friday night.

Things might have been different if Matty Kosylo had not rattled the post for Halifax in the 19th minute of their game at The Shay, but the Dons withstood the early pressure and snatched the lead through Ben Purrington's deflected effort just before the break.

Two goals in three minutes midway through the second half from Anthony Wordsworth and Joe Pigott sealed the win, before a late James Hanson own goal gave Halifax some consolation.

Maidstone battled well after conceding a 13th-minute opener to Oldham's Peter Clarke at the Gallagher Stadium.

But when it looked like they might manage to force a replay, Chris O'Grady fired in Oldham's second from an acute angle eight minutes from time to seal victory for the league side.

League Two Lincoln are shaping up for another cup run after beating Carlisle 2-0, Matt Rhead opening the scoring in the first minute and John Akinde adding a late second.

Struggling Bradford City mounted a late rally to claim a 2-2 draw in their all League One tussle at Peterborough.

First-half efforts from Ivan Toney and Siriki Dembele looked to have seen the hosts home with the minimum of fuss, but Kelvin Mellor blazed home from long range in the 84th minute and, two minutes from time, Luca Colville's deflected effort earned a replay.

Sunderland must also do it again after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Walsall at the Bescot Stadium.

Black Cats captain Aiden McGeady slid his side into the lead in the 37th minute but Andy Cook struck an equaliser for the Saddlers early in the second half.

Late goals from Andy Butler and John Marquis earned Doncaster a place in the hat with an impressive 2-0 win at Charlton, while goals from Offrande Zanzala, Billy Kee and Jordan Clark helped Accrington Stanley to beat Cheltenham 3-1.

Cauley Woodrow hit a second-half double as Barnsley won 4-2 at Southend. Kieffer Moore and Mike-Steven Bahre also scored for the Tykes, while the Shrimpers' efforts came from Sam Mantom and Timothee Dieng.

Goals from James Henry and Cameron Brannagan paved the way for Oxford United's 2-1 win at Plymouth, who replied late through Antoni Sarcevic.