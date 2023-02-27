FA Cup fifth round: Talking points with Manchester City, Manchester United, Fulham and Leeds all in action

Our writers preview the midweek FA Cup fifth round ties, including Manchester City's trip to Bristol City, Manchester United's tie with West Ham and Tottenham's visit to Sheffield United.

Moyes looks for revenge over Man Utd's saviour

Image: David Moyes returns to Old Trafford

David Moyes was Sir Alex Ferguson's chosen one but now he'll be coming up against Manchester United's saviour.

Erik ten Hag is the club's fifth permanent manager since Ferguson retired in 2013 and has stopped the rot after ending their six-year trophy drought.

Fa Cup fifth-round fixtures Stoke vs Brighton - Tuesday; kick-off 7.15pm

Leicester vs Brighton - Tuesday; kick-off 7.30pm

Fulham vs Leeds - Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Man City - Tuesday; kick-off 8pm

Southampton vs Grimsby - Wednesday; 7.15pm

Burnley vs Fleetwood - Wednesday; 7.30pm

Man Utd vs West Ham - Wednesday; 7.45pm

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - Wednesday; kick-off 7.55pm

With one in the bag, Man Utd still have a chance of completing the quadruple after advancing in the Europa League and sitting third in the Premier League. The FA Cup represents the latest chance to progress in a competition against a West Ham side looking to end their own barren silverware run.

The Hammers last won a domestic trophy 42 years ago, the 1980 FA Cup, and it's been seven years since they appeared in the quarter-finals of this competition.

Man Utd have enjoyed six wins in the FA Cup over West Ham, whose last victory over Wednesday's opponents in this competition came 22 years ago when Paulo Di Canio controversially scored past Fabian Barthez as he appealed for offside.

Saturday's emphatic league victory over Nottingham Forest eased the pressure on Moyes as he now looks for revenge.

David Richardson

Does FA Cup take extra priority for Manchester City?

Image: Pep Guardiola has lifted the FA Cup once as Man City boss, in 2019

Two points off the top of the Premier League, the Carabao Cup on the other side of Manchester and with their Champions League hoodoo still haunting them, the FA Cup takes on an added significance for Manchester City this season.

City's trophy cabinet has only missed out on a new addition to its ranks in one of the six seasons since Pep Guardiola took charge at the Etihad, and this competition presents a realistic safeguard to ensure this campaign doesn't add to that figure.

Guardiola has only lifted the famous old trophy once in his time in charge of City (in 2019), so while the Carabao Cup may have lost its shine for the manager there is still some novelty to this competition.

City's exit in Guardiola's first season in charge came at the hands of League One Wigan, who gave him a rude awakening to the competitive nature of the FA Cup - and means he won't be taking Tuesday's trip to in-form Championship side Bristol City for granted.

The Robins have sold out the 27,000-capacity Ashton Gate and haven't lost in any competition since Boxing Day, a run second only to Burnley across England's top-four leagues.

"From my experience in this country in the last six years, when you go away in the FA Cup to a Championship team, it's always tough," said Guardiola. "At home it would be a little bit different. That's why we are going to fly there tomorrow - to do a good game and go through.

"My scouts said they're a good team. The manager has a lot of experience and did really well at Leicester and Watford. The FA Cup is a really important competition so a serious team is going to play tomorrow."

Ron Walker

Time for Mitrovic to fire up Fulham again?

Image: Aleksandar Mitrovic has been struggling with injury

The goals have somewhat dried up for Fulham in recent weeks, so it is just as well their defence has looked so formidable in the absence of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Marco Silva's side produced an expected goals figure of just 0.46 against Wolves, but the introduction of the in-form Manor Solomon at least pilfered a point at Craven Cottage last time out.

Silva has hinted he will rotate his squad for the midweek visit of Leeds, in part due to the healthy competition he has in the wide areas of his attack. That could well mean a first start for Solomon, but the Israeli could benefit further from having the club's talisman back alongside him.

Mitrovic has not featured for Fulham since February 11 due to a hamstring injury, the latest in a string of problems which have affected his return to the Premier League.

"He is a really important player for us, and for me since I joined this football club," Silva said of the striker.

"As you know, and the results are showing, we are more than just one player and I think winning games and taking important points for us even without our best goalscorer - and that is Mitro - speaks about ourselves and not just one or two players.

"But of course if you have all of them you are stronger and playing with our best goal-scorer right now we can be stronger."

Despite the injuries, including an ankle issue which overshadowed the Serbian's preparations for the World Cup in Qatar, Mitrovic has scored 11 goals for the west London club this term.

Fulham have exceeded all expectations and lie sixth in the Premier League, in stark contrast to their opponents Leeds, who are one point above the relegation zone.

With no drop fears to contend with, Fulham must surely target two more FA Cup victories which would guarantee a trip to Wembley.

Ben Grounds

Can Blackburn and Blades show they are PL-worthy?

Image: Sheffield United are well-positioned for promotion from the Championship

Both Blackburn and Sheffield United have bigger fish to fry, with the task of getting the golden ticket to Premier League on their agendas.

But the two Championship promotion chasers can get a feel for whether they are actually ready for Premier League football as they face Leicester and Tottenham respectively in their FA Cup ties.

Blackburn come into their meeting with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester on a run of three wins in a row and are likely to create a tight game at the home of the Foxes.

Rovers' games are normally quite close, having both scored and conceded 38 Championship goals in 34 matches this season. But there is plenty of firepower in the team, with Chilean hotshot Ben Brereton Diaz supported by the likes of Sam Gallagher and Bradley Dack in the goalscoring department.

Image: Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz is Blackburn's biggest goal threat

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are basically a Premier League team in waiting with the second-placed Blades sitting seven points clear of the play-off spots with a game in hand.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have an excellent spine in defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, midfielder Sander Berge and forward Iliman Ndiaye, while there's a mix of attacking prowess and youthful exuberance off the bench through Billy Sharp, Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Daniel Jebbison that could give Antonio Conte's Spurs plenty to worry about.

Sam Blitz

Can Fleetwood continue making history at Burnley's expense?

Image: Fleetwood Town's Carlos Mendes Gomes celebrates scoring their side's first goal of their FA Cup fourth round replay at Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood may be experiencing a mixed campaign in mid-table in League One, but under Scott Brown they have made club history by reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time.

Drawn against non-league opposition in the first two rounds, Fleetwood made it through before overcoming QPR in the third round and then fellow third-tier side Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a replay.

Next up, a Burnley side who are running away with the Championship, but still may have half an eye on securing promotion.

It presents a slim opportunity for Fleetwood to become the first side in more than 20 years to reach the fifth round for the first time, then go on to make the quarter-finals. The last team to do so was Wycombe in 2001.

Simeon Gholam

Can Grimsby take advantage of a Southampton's Premier League survival scrap?

Image: Ruben Selles arrives ahead of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton at Elland Road

The lowest-ranked team left in this season's competition, Grimsby are in the lower reaches of League Two, but have a healthy gap over those in the relegation zone as they attempt to stay in the Football League having won promotion last season.

Can they take inspiration from Stevenage? Their fellow fourth-tier outfit who stunned Aston Villa in the third round.

With Southampton bottom of the Premier League and facing a crucial run of fixtures to try and stay up, this is perhaps a distraction they could do without. Grimsby have real hope of a scalp.

Simeon Gholam