FA Cup semi-final draw: Winners of Bournemouth vs Man City to face Nottingham Forest as Crystal Palace play Aston Villa

The FA Cup semi-finals will take place on the weekend of April 26 and 27 at Wembley Stadium; winners of quarter-final between Bournemouth and Man City to face Nottingham Forest; other semi-final will see Crystal Palace take on Aston Villa as Eagles look to win competition for first time

Sunday 30 March 2025 16:04, UK

Sky Sports News pundit Clinton Morrison reacts to the FA Cup semi-final draw and picks his favourites to win the trophy

The winners of the FA Cup quarter-final between Bournemouth and Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest in the last four, while Crystal Palace will play Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

Forest, who beat Brighton on penalties in the quarter-finals, will take on Bournemouth or Man City at Wembley in their first FA Cup semi-final in 34 years.

Sky Sports' Gary Cotterill reviews Forest's win over Brighton on penalties

Bournemouth and Man City face each other on the south coast at 4.30pm on Sunday, with the Cherries aiming to remain on course for a maiden FA Cup win while Pep Guardiola's side are looking to win the competition for an eighth time.

FA Cup semi-finals

  • Nott'm Forest vs Bournemouth or Man City
  • Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
  • Semi-finals to be played at Wembley on April 26 and April 27

The other semi-final will see Crystal Palace, who won 3-0 at Fulham in the last eight, take on Aston Villa as the Eagles eye FA Cup glory for the first time in the club's history.

Sky Sports News' Gail Davis and Peter Smith review Crystal Palace's win at Fulham

Meanwhile, seven-time winners Villa are attempting to lift the FA Cup for the first time in 68 years after Unai Emery's side eased past Championship side Preston with a 3-0 quarter-final win at Deepdale.

The semi-finals will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27.

