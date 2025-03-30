FA Cup semi-final draw: Winners of Bournemouth vs Man City to face Nottingham Forest as Crystal Palace play Aston Villa

The winners of the FA Cup quarter-final between Bournemouth and Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest in the last four, while Crystal Palace will play Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

Forest, who beat Brighton on penalties in the quarter-finals, will take on Bournemouth or Man City at Wembley in their first FA Cup semi-final in 34 years.

Bournemouth and Man City face each other on the south coast at 4.30pm on Sunday, with the Cherries aiming to remain on course for a maiden FA Cup win while Pep Guardiola's side are looking to win the competition for an eighth time.

The other semi-final will see Crystal Palace, who won 3-0 at Fulham in the last eight, take on Aston Villa as the Eagles eye FA Cup glory for the first time in the club's history.

Meanwhile, seven-time winners Villa are attempting to lift the FA Cup for the first time in 68 years after Unai Emery's side eased past Championship side Preston with a 3-0 quarter-final win at Deepdale.

The semi-finals will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27.