Lincoln shock Bristol City as Charlton prevail on penalties against Stevenage - Carabao Cup round-up

League One Lincoln City provided a Carabao Cup third round upset as they won 3-1 at Championship opponents Bristol City.

Mark Kennedy discovered that three days is a long time in football after his Lincoln side pulled off a shock at Ashton Gate.

The Imps head coach had watched his League One team dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Chippenham at the weekend.

But what a response he got as first-half strikes from Matty Virtue and Ben House set Lincoln on course to create a surprise of their own.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Bristol City and Lincoln.

Paudie O'Connor headed a third four minutes after the break and the best the Championship club could manage was an 80th-minute reply from substitute Tommy Conway.

Elsewhere, two late goals from substitute Anass Zaroury broke Crawley's stubborn resistance and gave Burnley a hard-earned 3-1 win to reach the fourth round.

The third round tie at Turf Moor looked as if it might have to be settled by a shoot-out as the Clarets spurned chance after chance to kill off the League Two side, who had taken the scalps of League One Bristol Rovers and Premier League Fulham to earn the trip to Turf Moor.

But Zaroury, who had been sent on as a 56th-minute substitute, eased their growing frustrations when he tapped the ball home from a couple of yards out in the 79th minute after Ashley Barnes had touched on Manuel Benson's low cross. And he added his second with a similar close-range finish in the 90th minute from fellow sub Vitinho's cross.

Charlton goalkeeper Joe Wollacott was the hero as the visitors beat Stevenage 5-4 on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 1-1 draw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Stevenage and Charlton Athletic.

The League One side advanced to the fourth round, with Scott Fraser converting the winning penalty after Jake Taylor saw his effort saved by the Ghanaian.

Boro's Luke Norris had scored from the spot in the first half and it looked to be decisive until Chuks Aneke fired home in the 87th minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between MK Dons and Morecambe.

Meanwhile, MK Dons moved into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by comfortably seeing off fellow League One strugglers Morecambe 2-0 at Stadium MK.

Goals from Warren O'Hora and Matthew Dennis were enough for the Dons to progress in a second cup competition in four days, as the Shrimps offered next to nothing in reply.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Brentford and Gillingham.

Fourth tier strugglers Gillingham dumped Premier League Brentford out of the English League Cup 6-5 on penalties.

Everton joined them in defeat, thrashed 4-1 at Premier League rivals Bournemouth who ended a run of four successive losses.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup clash between Bournemouth and Everton.

Gillingham, 77 places below Brentford in the league hierarchy going into the game, grabbed a 75th-minute equaliser in west London when substitute Mikael Mandron headed in to cancel out England prospect Ivan Toney's third-minute goal.

The Kent side then went through to the fourth round for the first time in 26 years when Mikkel Damsgaard hit the bar in sudden death.

The match at the Community Stadium kicked off late after Gillingham were delayed on their journey.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Sherwood described Anthony Gordon's tackle on Bournemouth's Jordan Zemura as 'disgraceful' and believes the Everton forward was fortunate to avoid a red card in the Carabao Cup tie.

Bournemouth's home game against Everton was the only top-flight clash of the night, featuring two clubs just above the relegation zone and Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O'Neil seemingly on borrowed time.

Both fielded much-changed line-ups after stinging defeats last weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Carabao Cup third round as Leicester take on Newport County.

Jamal Lowe put Bournemouth ahead after seven minutes at the Vitality Stadium, his shot taking a looping deflection off right back Nathan Patterson to leave Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic no chance.

Everton, who play at Bournemouth again in the league on Saturday, squandered several chances and were booed off by the travelling fans at the interval.

Poor defending allowed Junior Stanislas to make it 2-0 with a 47th-minute tap-in and Everton manager Frank Lampard made a triple substitution on 51 minutes after starting with 11 changes to last Saturday's 2-0 league defeat to Leicester City.

Demarai Gray pulled one back in the 67th but Bournemouth settled their fans' nerves with Emiliano Marcondes restoring the two-goal advantage on 78 minutes and Jaidon Anthony making it 4-1 in the 82nd.

Leicester saw off League Two Newport County 3-0 to reach the last 16, with former England striker Jamie Vardy scoring twice (70, 82) after James Justin opened the scoring just before the break.

Holders Liverpool start their defence against League One visitors Derby County at Anfield on Wednesday, with last year's losing finalists Chelsea travelling to Manchester City.

Fourth round matches will be played in the week starting December 19, after the World Cup in Qatar.