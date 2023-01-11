Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United face Nottingham Forest while Southampton take on Newcastle

Four-time winners Nottingham Forest will face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-finals with Southampton's reward for beating Manchester City a two-legged tie with Newcastle.

Dean Henderson was the hero for Nottingham Forest as he saved two penalties in a shoot-out against Wolves to send his side through to the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper kept out spot-kicks from Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge as Forest emerged 4-3 winners after it had ended 1-1 in normal time.

Willy Boly scored against his old club to put Forest ahead but Raul Jimenez levelled after the break in a bad-blooded encounter that saw a mass brawl on the pitch at the end of the penalty shootout, which is sure to land both clubs in hot water.

Forest are in the last four of a competition that they have special memories in, having won it four times, and now a return to Wembley looks a real possibility as they will prepare to face Manchester United in the two-legged last-four tie.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw in full

Southampton vs Newcastle

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Semi-final first legs will be played in the week commencing January 23 with the second legs taking place in the week commencing January 30. The final will take place at Wembley on Sunday February 26.

Marcus Rashford continued his hot scoring streak as his two late goals helped United to a 3-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Sky Bet League One side Charlton on Tuesday night.

Rashford notched two goals in stoppage time to get on the scoresheet for the sixth successive match as the England forward finished the game after Antony's first-half strike had put United in front.

It was their eighth successive victory going back to early November as they booked a third League Cup semi-final in four years.

In the other semi-final, Southampton will face Newcastle, with the first leg at St Mary's.

Manchester City crashed out of the Carabao Cup after substitutes Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne failed to inspire a fightback in a shock 2-0 quarter-final defeat to the Premier League strugglers.

First-half goals from Saints pair Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo stunned the eight-time winners on an extraordinary evening at St Mary's.

Battling underdogs Southampton fully merited victory and will face Newcastle in their first League Cup semi-final since going on to finish runners-up in 2017.

Dan Burn lived out a childhood dream as he set the Magpies on the road to the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Blyth-born defender was released as an 11-year-old by the club he supported but returned as a £13m signing in January last year.

He scored his first goal for Newcastle, the opener in a 2-0 quarter-final victory over Leicester at St James' Park as they secured a place in the last four for the first time in 47 years to keep alive their chances of ending a wait for a major trophy which dates back to 1969.

Asked about his contribution to a famous night on Tyneside, the 30-year-old told NUFC TV: "It's amazing. Growing up sitting in that East Stand, that's what you dream of doing, scoring in front of the Gallowgate.

"My family all sit in that corner as well. I just ran out of room in the end, I had to knee-slide.

"It was amazing. I'm just happy that I didn't cry on TV. I missed a sitter just before that, so I'm so happy to break that duck.

"The lads all take the mick out of me in training for not scoring, so I'm glad I've done that and no-one can ever take that away from me."