Carabao Cup third-round draw: Newcastle host Manchester City as holders Manchester United face Crystal Palace

Manchester United will begin their defence of the Carabao Cup at home to Crystal Palace; Newcastle host Manchester City while Liverpool face three-time winners Leicester City at Anfield; Gary Neville's Salford City host Vincent Kompany's Burnley

Wednesday 30 August 2023 22:42, UK

Manchester United celebrate lifting the Carabao Cup.
Image: Manchester United begin their Carabao Cup defence against Crystal Palace

Treble-winners Manchester City will travel to Newcastle while holders Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The pairings were among the pick of the ties as the sides that qualified for Europe this season entered the competition for Wednesday's draw.

Highlights from the Carabao Cup second round match between Chelsea and AFC Wimbledon.

Record nine-time winners Liverpool were handed a home tie against Championship Leicester and Arsenal will cross London to face Brentford.

The Premier League's bottom side Everton, who needed two late goals to see off League Two Doncaster, were given an away tie at Aston Villa.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round clash between Doncaster Rovers and Everton.

Other intriguing ties pitted Chelsea, who had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon, against Brighton and Salford, who beat Leeds on penalties, against Burnley.

Fulham, who saw off Tottenham, will host Norwich while fellow top-flight sides Wolves, Luton and West Ham will travel to Ipswich, Exeter and Lincoln respectively.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round clash between Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

Sutton, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, were drawn away at Port Vale.

The third-round ties are due to be played the week beginning Monday September 25, 2023.

Highlights from the Carabao Cup second round match between Harrogate and Blackburn.

Carabao Cup third-round draw

Stuart Broad's Nottingham Forest lose to James Anderson's Burnley with Broad saying he's turning his phone off to avoid any jibes from his former England team-mate.
  • Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Exeter City vs Luton Town
  • Aston Villa vs Everton
  • Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
  • Port Vale vs Sutton United
  • Bradford City vs Middlesbrough
  • Bournemouth vs Stoke City
  • Lincoln City vs West Ham
  • Brentford vs Arsenal
  • Chelsea vs Brighton
  • Salford City vs Burnley
  • Fulham vs Norwich City
  • Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City
  • Liverpool vs Leicester City
  • Newcastle United vs Manchester City
  • Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United
