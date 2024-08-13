Carabao Cup first round: Sheffield United cruise past Wrexham as West Brom stunned by League Two Fleetwood

Carabao Cup first-round roundup: Sheffield United beat Hollywood-owned Wrexham 4-2; West Brom stunned by League Two Fleetwood after 2-1 loss; Norwich, Watford and Blackburn win
Tuesday 13 August 2024 23:37, UK
It was an action-packed evening of Carabao Cup football, as over 100 goals were scored across the 32 fixtures!
Red cards, penalty shoot-outs and goalkeeper howlers - Tuesday's action had it all.
A number of top clubs across the EFL were in action - including Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Watford - as 64 teams battled to progress into the second round of the competition.
While some heavy favourites, like Blackburn Rovers, eased past their opponents, others didn't find it as easy.
Here's the round-up of Tuesday's Carabao Cup action...
17-year-old debutant Freddie Anderson opened the scoring on a night he will not forget, before Emre Tezgel sealed the win for Stoke with just over ten minutes to go.
Sammie Szmodics scored twice while Andi Weimann, Yuki Ohashim, Makhtar Gueye and Jack Vale also found the net as Blackburn hammered Stockport 6-1.
Substitute Ellis Simms hit a 65th-minute winner as Coventry beat Championship rivals Bristol City 1-0.
Michael Frey and Paul Smyth fired QPR to a 2-1 victory at Cambridge.
Goals from Mark McGuinness and Rubin Colwill saw Cardiff beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 to book their spot in the second round.
Fleetwood provided the shock of the night with a 2-1 win over Championship West Brom.
The Baggies took an early lead through Modou Faal, but League Two Town completed a stunning turnaround thanks to goals from Ryan Graydon and Ronan Coughlan.
Stevenage twice equalised at Norwich but second-half goals from Borja Sainz and Onel Hernandez ensured the Championship Canaries won a 4-3 thriller.
First-half goals from Tyler Goodrham and Matt Phillips on his debut gave Championship new boys Oxford a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over League One Peterborough.
Romain Esse's fine finish gave Millwall a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth and fired the Lions into the Carabao Cup second round for the first time in three years.
Goals from Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer secured Preston's 2-0 victory over Sunderland in their first match since the shock departure of manager Ryan Lowe.
Swansea booked their place into the second round with a 3-1 triumph over 10-man Gillingham at the Swansea.com Stadium.
Tom Ince hit a hat-trick as Watford thumped MK Dons 5-0 to continue a strong start for Tom Cleverley's side in the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign.
Sheffield United came from 1-0 down to ease past Wrexham 4-2 at Bramall Lane. Will Boyle put the Welsh side ahead but Auston Trusty, a Lewis Brunt own-goal, Louie Marsh and Anis Slimane put United in control before Seb Revan pulled one back, sparking some pushing and shoving in stoppage time.
Kayden Jackson scored his first Derby goal as they came from behind to edge past Chesterfield 2-1.
Armando Dobra put Chesterfield in front only for Liam Thompson to level before Jackson won it in the second half.
A wonder strike by Brandon Khela gave Birmingham a 1-0 win at Charlton, Swansea were comfortable 3-1 winners at home to Gillingham.
Football League new boys Bromley took the lead in their first ever Carabao Cup match against AFC Wimbledon through Levi Amantchi, but Josh Kelly and Joe Pigott nicked a 2-1 win for the visitors.
League Two Harrogate produced an upset as they won 2-1 at League One Lincoln with second-half goals from Sam Folarin and James Daly.
Matt Macey saved spot-kicks from Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Amadou Mbengue as Colchester beat Reading on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
There were also shoot-out wins for Bolton, Grimsby, Shrewsbury, Walsall and Barnsley. Leyton Orient, Barrow, Blackpool, Crawley, Huddersfield, Wycombe, Oxford, Rotherham, Doncaster and Tranmere also progressed to round two.
Leyton Orient 4-1 Newport County
Bolton 1-1 Mansfield (5-4 on penalties)
Colchester 2-2 Reading (4-3 penalties)
Shrewsbury 3-3 Notts County (4-3 penalties)
Walsall 1-1 Exeter (4-3 penalties)