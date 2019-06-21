Gheorghe Hagi and son Ianis shaping bright future for Romania

5:37 Romania U21 midfielder Ianis Hagi explains how his legendary father, Gheorghe, is attempting to shape a new generation of Romania stars Romania U21 midfielder Ianis Hagi explains how his legendary father, Gheorghe, is attempting to shape a new generation of Romania stars

England U21s face Romania in a must-win game at the European U21 Championships, live on Sky Sports on Friday. There will be a familiar name in the opposition ranks as Romania build towards a bright future...

Gheorghe Hagi needs little introduction. The former midfielder is a legend of international football and represented both Real Madrid and Barcelona during a distinguished playing career which spanned three decades between 1982 and 2001. With 35 goals in 125 international appearances for Romania, the 54-year-old remains the top scorer in his country's history.

Now, however, Romania's greatest player has turned his focus to bringing through the next generation of stars, and it is his son, Ianis, who is leading the charge. Like 10 other members of the Romania U21 squad who come up against England in the European U21 Championships in Italy on Friday, Ianis is a graduate of the Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy.

The academy, which is based in the town of Ovidiu in south-eastern Romania, was set up by Hagi a decade ago and serves as a youth set-up for Viitorul Constanta, the Romanian club founded at the same time. Viitorul were Romanian title winners in 2016/17 and won the domestic cup last season. Now, the academy is starting to bear fruit at national level, too.

Romania's U21s sit top of Group C having thrashed Croatia 4-1 in their opening game, with Ianis the scorer of their second goal. They now go into Friday's game against England hoping to take another step towards the knockout stages and build towards the bright future Hagi is striving for.

"I think the idea was to build a new generation for Romania," Ianis told Sky Sports' Guy Havord. "Romanian football was not at a really good level, so now we are trying to get back to where we used to be. He tried to build a new generation, investing in the young kids just to bring back the Romanian football that everybody knows about.

Hagi helped Romania to the World Cup knockout stages in 1990, 1994 and 1998

"Now we have 11 players in the under-21s. It's a great impact. It helps us. We grew up from 10 or 16 years old in the same place. We ate at the same table, we went to the same school. It feels really good and it helps us with the national team.

"What matters, though, is that we play for the Romanian colours. We have to defend them and we have to bring the joy back to the Romanian fans."

Ianis has already won three caps for Romania's senior side and is a key figure in the U21s. The 20-year-old had a two-year spell with Italian side Fiorentina before returning to boyhood club Viitorul last summer. Unsurprisingly, given his genes, he is regarded as a big prospect.

"It's just an honour to represent this name and be part of this family," he says. "It's difficult, the pressure [of being the son of a legend], but it's normal. In sports, at the highest level, you have pressure. I have got used to it. It's just an honour for me to represent the Hagi name and play the same sport as my father."

Some of those closest to Ianis have said he is more talented than his father was at the same age - including the man himself.

Romania celebrate their group stage win over England at France '98

"He always says this but I don't know!" Ianis says with a smile. "I just want to play football and make myself a name in football history. That's why I work every day. I just try to get better and one day to pass my father's accomplishments and the performances he did in football."

It is a lofty ambition, but Ianis, who speaks impeccable English, has the perfect mentor.

"Everything I learned in football is about him," he says of his father. "I grew in his academy. I have him as a coach. So everything I have learned in football is from him. I'm grateful to have a coach and a father like him."

Like his father, Ianis is a sklful player adept with both feet.

"Since I was a kid, he always told me that it's really important to have both [feet] in football. At two or three years old I have videos at home in which I kick only with my left foot, but since then he taught me to play also with my right foot. Now I have both feet. I feel better shooting with the right, but my control of the ball is with my left."

England must beat Romania having lost their opening game

Aidy Boothroyd's England side will have to be wary of him - and they must also be prepared for the boisterous Romania fans who, sensing their country's footballing resurgence, have travelled to Italy in large numbers to show their support. Among them are Ianis' family members.

"My mum was at the final tournament when my father was playing and now she is here with me," he says. "It's a great feeling, having all my family in the stand, and it's great seeing all the fans in the stands. I also saw some videos of people at home watching the [Croatia] game in the streets.

"Now I think there will be much more people watching the England game. It's incredible knowing the nation is behind us. They try to push us to make a great result here in Italy. Scoring for the Romanian fans, it's incredible."

Against England, and with his legendary father watching on, Ianis Hagi will be hoping to add to his tally.

England U21s face Romania U21s live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm on Friday; Kick-off is 5.30pm