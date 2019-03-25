Fabian Schar unable to remember anything after Switzerland head injury

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar says he was unable to "remember anything" after suffering a clash of heads in Switzerland's European Qualifier against Georgia.

Schar collided with Georgia defender Jemal Tabidze in the first half of Saturday's European Qualifier, which Switzerland won 2-0, and was left motionless on the ground.

Georgia's Jano Ananidze reacted quickly, reaching into Schar's mouth to avoid the 27-year-old choking on his own tongue.

Schar played the rest of the game, but it is not yet known if he will feature in Switzerland's next European Qualifier against Denmark on Tuesday.

"It looks awful, I can't remember anything," Schar told Swiss newspaper Blick after the game.

"I was out for a few seconds. My skull is still humming. And I've got a neck-ache and a bruise on my forehead.

"But it was worth it."

Newcastle, who play Arsenal on Monday April 1, will be hoping he returns fit after the international break.