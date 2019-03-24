European Qualifiers round-up: Belgium cruise past Cyprus as Croatia fall to shock defeat against Hungary
Last Updated: 24/03/19 11:31pm
Early goals from Chelsea pair Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi gave Belgium a comfortable 2-0 European Qualifiers win in Cyprus on Sunday night, as Croatia fell to a shock loss to Hungary.
World Cup finalists Croatia suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Hungary in their second match in Group E. The visitors, who had struggled past Azerbaijan on Thursday, grabbed a 13th-minute lead through Ante Rebic.
But Hungary hit back to equalise through Adam Szalai just past the half-hour mark and Mate Patkai scored the winner with 14 minutes remaining.
Nico Schulz scored a last-minute winner to kick-start Joachim Low's Germany revolution with a dramatic 3-2 win over Netherlands in Amsterdam.
Also in Group E, Daniel James scored the winner on his first competitive start as Wales opened their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Slovakia in Cardiff.
There was more late drama in Group C as Josh Magennis grabbed an 87th-minute winner to nudge Northern Ireland past Belarus with a 2-1 win in Belfast, after Jonny Evans' opener for the hosts on the half hour had been cancelled out three minutes later by Igor Stasevich.
Kazakhstan were brought back down to earth after their 3-0 win over Scotland as they were thumped 4-0 by Russia in Nur-Sultan, Denis Cheryshev grabbing a first-half double.
Scotland rebounded with a win but made hard work of a 2-0 triumph in San Marino with goals from Kenny McLean and Johnny Russell.
In Group G, late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Kamil Glik saw Poland to a 2-0 win over Latvia, Eran Zahavi hit a hat-trick in Israel's 4-2 win over Austria, and Slovenia and Macedonia drew 1-1.