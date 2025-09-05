Alexander Isak: New Liverpool striker smiling again as he utilises time with Sweden to prepare for much-anticipated Reds debut

It's been the summer of strikers striking. No picket lines, of course, but plenty of not available to be picked.

Yoane Wissa forced his will at Brentford, Viktor Gyokeres played hard ball at Sporting, but the shop steward of disruption was without doubt Alexander Isak.

To force his move from Newcastle to Liverpool he withdrew his labour for 14 weeks. Three months of training alone and not playing.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He turned red to become a red, and he hated every second of it because, in the end, no matter how big they are or how much they earn, all footballers really want to do is be out there.

They want to be out there on the pitch, out there on the training ground and out there with their teammates.

Isak smiling again with Sweden

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Swedish national team manager Jon Dahl Tomasson explains how he can get the best out of both Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak as they played together for their country

Of course, none of us actually saw Isak this summer but I can guarantee you there wouldn't have been much smiling.

That's why the first thing his Sweden head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson said after watching Isak train for the first time in a long time as part of a group was: "He's smiling. Have you seen his face? He's so happy to be here. That tells you a lot about how much he really likes being in a group."

I saw that Isak smile in Stockholm too.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool's announcement video for Isak after his £125m transfer from Newcastle

It was a big, happy, wide smile. Even bigger than the one on his face 24 hours earlier as he posed in his new Liverpool No 9 shirt.

I think the stress of a difficult summer and the exhaustion of a long deadline day was showing in those images. He certainly looked drained as I watched him arrive at the Swedish team hotel at 1.15 am on Tuesday.

Ten hours later however, it looked like a weight had lifted off his very expensive shoulders.

'Isak champing at the bit to get going'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Alexander Isak needs game time if he's to start for Liverpool sooner rather than later, with the Swedish striker having yet to feature this season

With his team-mates at the training ground in the rural Lidingö area of Stockholm, he started with some gym work.

Journalists had been warned not to bank on seeing him. He may opt to stay away from the spotlight and continue with his own special fitness programme indoors we were told.

Not a bit of it.

After so long training alone he was clearly champing at the bit to be in full training with everyone else. He smiled as he came down the steps from the gym. There were about a dozen steps. He jumped down the final three, desperate to get going.

Out there, at last, with his teammates. Doing what he was born to do.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He's made clear to Tomasson that he's not just going to train. He wants to play some part in Sweden's World Cup Qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo.

Tomasson calls him a 'game changer' and says he WILL get minutes, but after conversations with Arne Slot and the Liverpool medical and physical staff he's promising not to take risks with Isak.

"We are not going to do stupid things with him. But we have a plan," Tomasson said.

"Normally in pre-season you have plenty of training and plenty of games. This is not the case with Alex.

"He is a game changer. But can he play 90 minutes? Of course not."

Gyokeres' backing for Isak

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Viktor Gyokeres expressed it can be tough when you're involved in a transfer saga, as he links up with Swedish team-mate Alexander Isak for international duty

Tomasson has got options so will be careful with Isak, but he knows his team is better with him.

He likes to play two strikers in Isak and Gyokeres. Two 'strikers' in more ways than one these days.

Gyokeres has hit back at the 'striker' tag. He disagrees with the notion that player power has gone too far. He said this week that what's seen as acceptable behaviour by clubs should be seen as fair play by players.

"The clubs have the most power. It's difficult for players to choose (their futures) in a lot of cases," he told me.

"When a player is not wanted by a club it's the total opposite. He doesn't have any power. The club can do whatever they want with a player so it's difficult. That's how the situation is."

After his messy departure from Sporting he knows better than most what it's been like for Isak.

Is he relieved the transfer window is closed?

Image: Isak in Liverpool colours after his Deadline Day move was announced

"Yes of course," he said. "That's what you want. It's not really something you want to be stuck in forever."

Isak says 'hear, hear to that', I'm sure.

All the Sweden players I spoke to this week have been fully supportive of Isak's determined stand this summer. He's got one big fan in the squad in particular.

Celtic's summer signing Benjamin Nygren plans on spending quite a lot of time with Isak.

"I'm looking forward to playing him in his Liverpool kit on FIFA," he said.

We won't see Isak in a Liverpool kit for real until at least next Sunday at Burnley, live on Sky Sports.

His time with Sweden is being well utilised in the meantime as he gets ready physically and mentally for that much-anticipated Liverpool debut.