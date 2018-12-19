Manchester United players slammed by Paul Merson

4:27 Paul Merson told the Debate that the Manchester United players are an embarrassment Paul Merson told the Debate that the Manchester United players are an embarrassment

Paul Merson slammed Manchester United’s players for getting Jose Mourinho sacked in an amazing rant on The Debate.

Mourinho was dismissed as United boss after a face-to-face meeting with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at United's Carrington training base on Tuesday.

Merson thinks the blame for United's poor performances lies with the players. He vented his frustration, calling the players an "embarrassment" for their lack of professional pride.

He fumed: "They had the best manager in the world and none of them wanted to run around.

"He's a serial winner - Jose Mourinho is that good, although he has lost his way a bit. Those players should have worked their socks off for him.

"They went to Valencia with no pressure on them….they had one shot in the first half. Valencia made eight changes. It was embarrassing. How them players can go out this weekend and run around like maniacs against Cardiff is embarrassing. Where's their professional pride?

"They are Manchester United and they are hovering around eighth or ninth place in the league. What are they doing? It's always the manager. What? Has he shouted at a few people? That's the name of the game.

"They are playing for the biggest club in the world. They should be running around like maniacs every week. You watch them at Cardiff… they'll have to wash their shirts this week."

