Paul Merson's midweek PL predictions: Man City vs Cardiff, Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson gives his verdict on the midweek Premier League action

Wednesday

Manchester City vs Cardiff (Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off at 7.45pm)

Manchester City will be back on top of the Premier League after this game!

Cardiff didn't have much luck the other day but one linesman not seeing an offside is not the reason they are third bottom after 32 games of the season. There's a lot more to it than that.

They were unfortunate, but it's swings and roundabouts. Who would've thought Liverpool would have got lucky with a World Cup winning goalkeeper dropping the ball like that?

I don't see anything but a Manchester City win here. It's just a question of how many they win by. Victory will then put the pressure back on Liverpool, who take on Southampton on Friday night Football.

PAUL PREDICTS: 4-0

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

It's the first game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and what a big game it is. If the scores go as I've predicted then Manchester United will win, Chelsea will win and Arsenal won on Monday Night.

From a side who were looking to win the Premier League, they are now in a big fight to finish in the top four. They've still got to go to Manchester City so you can more than likely take another game off so this is a must-win game.

I can't think of a worse game to play as the first at your new stadium. Crystal Palace are one of the best counter-attacking sides about on their day. They are a big threat on the counter away from home.

This is another hard game for Spurs. They will be kicking themselves about the result at Anfield. There only looked like one winner as the game went on and, in the end, they lost the game. How many times have we said that about Spurs in the last year? I'm just going to go with Tottenham but I would not be surprised if they didn't win this game.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1

Chelsea vs Brighton (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

It was a poor result for Brighton at home to Southampton on Saturday. The fact Cardiff lost was a real stroke of luck, but Chris Hughton and his side need to be careful.

At Chelsea, I'm not sure about the manager. He's lucky to be in charge. Neil Warnock can say Cardiff were unlucky, well Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea were lucky.

With the team he picked he'd have done well to keep his job had they lost at Cardiff. Then there were the substitutions and the fact Callum Hudson-Odoi didn't get on. He was very fortunate in the end. Despite all the negativity they should still have enough to beat Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-0