Chelsea transfer news: Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen among strikers being considered by Blues this summer

Chelsea will sign a striker this summer and Ipswich forward Liam Delap is one of the names under serious consideration.

The 22-year-old fits the profile of striker Chelsea are looking for and he will be available for £30m if Ipswich are relegated from the Premier League.

Chelsea's sole focus at the moment is qualifying for the Champions League and finishing in the top five will improve their chances of signing the goalscorer they need to strengthen their squad.

As well as Delap, Chelsea are interested in forwards such as RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (21), Lille's Jonathan David (25) and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike (22).

Long-term target Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, is also still being monitored, although at 26, he would be the oldest and most expensive option.

Chelsea's strategy in the transfer market under their American owners has been to sign young players on long contracts.

Chelsea have good relations with Ipswich

Any move for Delap would be made through official channels after Chelsea and Ipswich have nothing left to play for this season.

The two sides are facing each other on Sunday at Stamford Bridge but it would be unrealistic to assume that any discussions will take place about Delap, considering Ipswich are fighting to avoid relegation and Chelsea are targeting Champions League qualification.

Chelsea have good relations with Ipswich and, as both sides have so much to play for, now is not the time to be talking about potential transfer deals.

Chelsea's need for a new striker is highlighted by the fact that their top goalscorer in the Premier League in 2025 has been left-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard has scored three times - against Wolves, Southampton and Leicester.

Chelsea have already been busy in the transfer market this year. They have agreed deals with Sporting to sign midfielders Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo for a combined £62m.

Essugo, who is a 20-year-old defensive midfielder, will join this summer, while 17-year-old winger Quenda will move in the summer of 2026.

Overseas interest in Delap amid £30m release clause

Delap will cost £30m if Ipswich go down from the Premier League due to a relegation release clause in his contract, with the striker's situation being monitored by a long list of clubs in England and abroad.

Ipswich are currently third-bottom of the Premier League, 12 points from safety with seven games left, but Delap has been a major success since joining last summer from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £20m.

He has scored 12 goals in 30 Premier League appearances and interest is mounting in the England U21 international ahead of the summer window.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Manchester United and Chelsea are the two English clubs that have been tracking his development at Ipswich, while Newcastle and Liverpool have also been linked with Delap.

Sky Sports News understands the ex-Manchester City striker has admirers abroad too, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AC Milan among the overseas sides who have been alerted by his form for the Tractor Boys.

Merse reveals two PL clubs best-suited for Delap

Ex-England midfielder Paul Merson believes Delap must choose his next club wisely and has put forward the two Premier League sides which best suit his style.

Merson told Sky Sports News: "He's a talent and £30m is not a lot of money for a player of his age. He's got to pick the right club to go to.

"He plays with a lot of grass in front of him at Ipswich, where teams have a go so he can make good runs.

"He's got to weigh it up where he goes. I've seen people like [Romelu] Lukaku come to Chelsea, and teams stick 10 behind the ball and they haven't got that guile. I don't know if he's got that one-two, flicking it around the corner, going again - he's got to pick the right team for him.

"He needs to sit down with his agent and his dad [ex-Stoke midfielder Rory Delap], who knows his football after playing at the top level, and think about where's the best place for him. It's not always about the money, it'll be about what team suits him for the way he plays and the chances he gets.

"For me, the team that ticks the boxes are Aston Villa. They have a big pitch, they play on the counter-attack, so teams come and have a go at Aston Villa.

"I just think with the bigger clubs, like Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, they (opponents) stick 10 behind the ball.

"I think Man Utd would be a brilliant fit for him."

Merse dismisses City return for Delap

Delap has accounted for 55 per cent of Ipswich's goals and assists this season - the highest percentage in the Premier League.

Merson said: "He's willing. He makes good runs, he's strong, holds the ball up and he can score goals.

"Sometimes people say it's harder to score goals in a bad team, but that's not always the case because they're having a go, and other teams open so you get more chances.

"I do think he will be a star but he's got to pick the right move. He could go somewhere and not really play, or he could go somewhere and they don't suit the way he plays."

Delap came through Manchester City's academy but struggled for first-team game time at the Etihad Stadium after loan spells at Stoke, Preston and Hull before joining Ipswich on a permanent deal last summer.

City included a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the £20m deal but Delap has been linked with a return to Pep Guardiola's side.

Merson said: "What's the point in going back there?

"He's a young kid who wants to play football. [Erling] Haaland's just signed a nine-year contract so there's no point in going to Man City.

"It's a big time for him, he will definitely be going, so the summer's a big one. But there's a lot of work to be done and I wouldn't just be looking at who gives the most money because he's got a long time in football."