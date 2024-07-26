The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) removed women's football manager Bev Priestman following an alleged drone spying scandal; assistant coach Andy Spence will lead the defending gold medallists for the remainder of the Olympic football tournament

FIFA deducts Canada six points and bans three coaches for year after drone spying scandal

FIFA have deducted six points from Canada in the Paris Olympics women's soccer tournament and banned three coaches for one year each in a drone spying scandal.

Canada have been deducted six points from the Olympic women's football tournament and their head coach Bev Priestman banned for a year following the drone spying scandal, FIFA said on Saturday.

Canada Soccer announced on Friday that Priestman had been removed from her role for the remainder of the Olympics following claims a drone was used to spy on New Zealand training sessions.

Assistant coach Jasmine Mander and Joseph Lombardi, an unaccredited analyst with Canada Soccer, were also sent home on Wednesday after a drone was believed to have recorded New Zealand training sessions on two separate occasions.

On Saturday, FIFA published the outcome of disciplinary proceedings against the Canadian Soccer Association (CSA), Priestman, Lombardi and Mander, confirming that the trio have been suspended from taking part in any football-related activity for one year.

Additionally, Canada have been handed an automatic deduction of six points from their Olympic campaign and a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000)

In a statement, FIFA said: "CSA was found responsible for failing to respect the applicable FIFA regulations in connection with its failure to ensure the compliance of its participating officials of the OFT with the prohibition on flying drones over any training sites.

"The officials were each found responsible for offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play in connection with the CSA's Women's representative team's drones usage in the scope of the OFT.

"CSA and its officials have been notified of the terms of the FIFA Appeal Committee's decision today.

"In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), they have ten days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com.

"The decision remains subject to a potential appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

Image: The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) have removed women's football manager Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Olympics

After voluntarily withdrawing from coaching Canada's opening match against New Zealand, Priestman was suspended from her role after "additional information" came to the Canadian Olympic Committee's (COC) attention regarding previous drone use that took place prior to Paris 2024,

Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) CEO David Shoemaker said he has been made aware of information which he says "could tarnish that Olympic performance in Tokyo".

"It makes me ill, it makes me sick to my stomach to think that there could be something that calls it into question," he added.

Three years ago at the rearranged 2020 Olympics, Canada beat Sweden on penalties to claim their first major title.

Shoemaker also revealed on Friday that it was believed Priestman was "highly likely" to have been aware of the drone incident.

Addressing a press conference at Canada Olympic House, Shoemaker added: "One of the key pieces of information was the conclusion from Canada Soccer that she needed to be suspended based on their accumulation of facts.

"I've seen some of the information they have, and we gathered some additional information ourselves.

"That made me conclude that she was highly likely to have been aware of the incidents here in St Etienne."

Image: Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 on Thursday

Priestman issued a statement on Wednesday apologising for the alleged incidents.

Following the incident, the 38-year-old said: "I first and foremost want to apologise to the players and staff at New Zealand Football and to the players on Team Canada. This does not represent the values that our team stands for.

"I am ultimately responsible for conduct in our program."

Assistant coach Andy Spence remains in charge of the Canada team, who steered the side to a 2-1 win against New Zealand on Thursday.

The points deduction, if upheld by the CAS judges, does not eliminate Canada from the tournament. It could mean the team must win all three games in Group A and hope to advance with three points, likely as runner-up in the standings.

They now face France in Group A on Sunday.