Tour de France: Ineos Grenadiers name line-up, with Sir Dave Brailsford urging rivals to beware

Ineos Grenadiers name Geraint Thomas, Richard Carapaz, Jonathan Castroviejo, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richie Porte, Luke Rowe and Dylan Van Baarle in Tour de France line-up; team principal Sir Dave Brailsford calls for a more aggressive approach

Friday 18 June 2021 16:46, UK

Team INEOS principal Sir Dave Brailsford during a press conference to launch Team INEOS at The Fountaine Free in Linton, Yorkshire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday May 1, 2019. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Image: Ineos Grenadiers principal Sir Dave Brailsford has a warning for his team's rivals

Ineos Grenadiers have announced their line-up for the 2021 Tour de France, with team principal Sir Dave Brailsford saying "expect the unexpected".

Geraint Thomas, the 2018 winner, is joined by Richard Carapaz, Jonathan Castroviejo, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richie Porte, Luke Rowe and Dylan van Baarle.

"We won't win this Tour by sitting in the wheels," said Brailsford. "We have the team to make it a racers' race, take the initiative, seize every opportunity and make our opposition focus for every kilometre of every stage.

"We have changed our race philosophy this season to being more open and aggressive.

Geraint Thomas pictured after his fall during stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie (AP)
Image: Geraint Thomas will lead Ineos Grenadiers again for the upcoming Tour de France

"Our performances have built all season and a joy of racing has infused the whole team. This more adventurous approach has led us to fearless racing and this is exactly how we will hit the Tour.

"We will seek out every moment in every stage where the race is on and try to exploit it. Key for us this Tour is our collective strength and camaraderie to the end. Expect the unexpected."

The Tour de France will start in the western French port of Brest on June 26.

