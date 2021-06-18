Tour de France: Ineos Grenadiers name line-up, with Sir Dave Brailsford urging rivals to beware

Ineos Grenadiers have announced their line-up for the 2021 Tour de France, with team principal Sir Dave Brailsford saying "expect the unexpected".
Geraint Thomas, the 2018 winner, is joined by Richard Carapaz, Jonathan Castroviejo, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richie Porte, Luke Rowe and Dylan van Baarle.
"We won't win this Tour by sitting in the wheels," said Brailsford. "We have the team to make it a racers' race, take the initiative, seize every opportunity and make our opposition focus for every kilometre of every stage.
"We have changed our race philosophy this season to being more open and aggressive.
"Our performances have built all season and a joy of racing has infused the whole team. This more adventurous approach has led us to fearless racing and this is exactly how we will hit the Tour.
Trending
- Wilder: I'll end AJ's 'excuses' with 'devastating' KO
- Live PL on Sky Sports: Spurs vs Man City on opening weekend
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Verstappen back ahead of Bottas, Hamilton
- Chelsea making progress in Hakimi pursuit
- Mings and Stones set to start vs Scotland, Maguire on bench
- England's route through Euro 2020: Aim for second place?
- Fury: Wilder would KO Joshua in the first round!
- Benitez still favourite as Everton consider eight candidates
- Euro 2020: Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures, format
"We will seek out every moment in every stage where the race is on and try to exploit it. Key for us this Tour is our collective strength and camaraderie to the end. Expect the unexpected."
The Tour de France will start in the western French port of Brest on June 26.