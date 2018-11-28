St Johnstone winger Drey Wright out for season with knee injury

Drey Wright has suffered a season-ending knee injury

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright will miss the rest of the season after tearing knee ligaments in Saturday’s goalless draw against Kilmarnock.

Wright sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the second half of their Scottish Premiership match at McDiarmid Park and will now undergo surgery.

Manager Tommy Wright told the club's website: "Unfortunately, it's hugely disappointing news.

"Of course, the important thing is that he receives the best treatment available to get him back as soon as possible but there's no doubt that it is hugely disappointing news for the player and the club.

"He's made a real impact since joining us and he's a player who has excited the supporters but as is the case in football we just have to deal with it and help him come back fitter and stronger."

Wright joined St Johnstone from Colchester Utd as a free agent in the summer and has made 14 league appearances helping the Saints up to fifth in the table and unbeaten in their last six.