Nine SPFL clubs to play on Sky Sports in January and February

Sky Sports has added six games to its SPFL schedule from late January through to the end of February.

Nine Scottish Premiership clubs will play live on Sky Sports Football as the race for the title and battle against relegation hot up.

There's a Sunday double-header to kick things off as Hibernian's trip to St Mirren and Livingston's clash with Rangers are shown back-to-back on January 27.

Celtic travel to St Johnstone in the lunchtime kick-off on February 3 before Rangers travel to Pittodrie three days later for a mouth-watering midweek clash against Aberdeen.

The champions then complete the February schedule with trips to Kilmarnock and Hearts on February 17 and 26 respectively.

SPFL fixtures on Sky in January and February