Callum Davidson rejoins St Johnstone as manager after leaving Millwall

St Johnstone have confirmed the appointment of Callum Davidson as their new manager.

The former Saints full-back has signed a three-year contract after returning to Perth from Championship side Millwall, where he was assistant manager.

St Johnstone released a statement on Wednesday confirming they had agreed compensation with Millwall and that discussions were at an "advanced stage".

Davidson, 43, succeeds Tommy Wright, for whom he was assistant manager until leaving for Stoke in 2018. Wright left in May after seven years in charge of the club.

A club statement added: "[Davidson] began work at the stadium today as he prepares for the players returning for testing on Monday."

Former Scotland international Davidson is returning to the club where he started and finished his playing career.

Davidson told Saints TV: "It was actually a tough decision. I had a really good job at a really good club down the road, really good owners and the boys are fantastic.

"But when I got the call from the chairman, it was too good an opportunity for me to turn down.

"Obviously I know the place well, so I was obviously delighted that things got sorted and I can't wait to get started."

Alex Cleland, who has been overseeing pre-season preparations since Wright's departure last month, is expected to stay on as Davidson's assistant.