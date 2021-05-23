Scottish Cup final: Callum Davidson hopeful St Johnstone can celebrate with fans soon

Callum Davidson hopes St Johnstone fans will be allowed at some point to safely celebrate the club's remarkable cup double with their heroes.

Shaun Rooney, who scored the only goal of the Betfred Cup final win over Livingston at Hampden Park in February, was again the Saints match-winner in Saturday's 1-0 Scottish Cup final triumph over Hibernian back at the national stadium.

1:56 Former St Johnstone midfielder Chris Millar says the club's cup double is one of the best achievements in their history (Pictures: St Johnstone FC)

The 24-year-old wing-back's powerful header from a David Wotherspoon cross after 31 minutes proved enough to confirm the greatest season in the Perth club's history, albeit without any supporters in attendance due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Saints could even afford to miss a second-half penalty, with Hibs keeper Matt Macey denying Glenn Middleton and then Chris Kane from the follow-up.

Saints became the first team outside of the Old Firm to land the two major cup trophies in Scotland since Aberdeen did so in 1989-90 - and they secured a place in Europe to boot.

Image: St Johnstone players collect their medals after the Scottish Cup final win over Hibernian

Davidson would like some sort of organised celebration in Perth when it is safe to do so.

"The two trophies are something we need to celebrate, hopefully by the end of June," he said.

"We need to speak to the council, I am not an expert on that. We need to make sure everyone is safe, as long as they don't gather in a big group.

Image: St Johnstone supporters turned out in numbers for the Scottish Cup parade in 2014

"I remember when we won the Scottish Cup in 2014, the crowds were unbelievable in Perth.

"That probably can't happen so maybe have discussions and see what is the best way around it because the people of Perth deserve to enjoy this success."

Porteous: Hibernian must learn from cup final defeat

It was a disappointing end to the season for Hibs, who had clinched third spot in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2005.

Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous admitted "St Johnstone were better than us" but after losing two semi-finals and a final at Hampden Park this season, he remains as keen as ever to land silverware for his boyhood heroes.

Image: Hibernian's Ryan Porteous is marked tightly by Sam Kane at Hampden Park

Porteous said: "We have to dust ourselves down in the next month or so and come back for pre-season hungry for more.

"We need to make sure we are learning from these mistakes.

"It wasn't to be on Saturday. Hopefully, fingers crossed, it happens in the future."