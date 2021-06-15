St Johnstone fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football

Tuesday 15 June 2021 09:27, UK

Shaun Rooney celebrates after his goal against Livingston
Image: St Johnstone will kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign with a trip to Malky Mackay's Ross County

St Johnstone will take on Ross County in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, July 31.

Fresh from their Scottish Cup triumph, Callum Davidson's side start their campaign against new County boss Malky Mackay, after John Hughes' departure last month.

Motherwell are the first visitors to McDiarmid Park in their next game on August 8, before an opening Tayside derby of the season at home to Dundee United on August 21.

Davidson will have to wait for his side's first derby of the season against newly-promoted Dundee until October 2, while their first games against Rangers and Celtic fall on September 11 and October 23 respectively. Celtic also travel to McDiarmid Park on Boxing Day.

A trip to Celtic Park rounds off the scheduled fixture list on April 9 before the split, which runs from April 23 to May 14.

Trending

St Johnstone fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

All fixtures subject to change.

July

Also See:

31: Ross County (a) - 3pm

August

8: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
21: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
28: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

September

11: Rangers (h) - 3pm
18: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
25: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

October

2: Dundee (h) - 3pm
16: Livingston (h) - 3pm
23: Celtic (a) - 3pm
27: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm
30: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

November

6: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
20: Rangers (a) - 3pm
27: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

December

1: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm
4: Ross County (h) - 3pm
11: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
18: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
26: Celtic (h) - 3pm
29: Hearts (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: Livingston (a) - 3pm
26: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm
29: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

February

5: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
9: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm
19: Hearts (h) - 3pm
26: Ross County (a) - 3pm

March

2: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm
5: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
19: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

April

2: Livingston (h) - 3pm
9: Celtic (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports

  • Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.
  • Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
  • Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.
  • Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week and free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports Digital.
  • Insight and analysis from our Scottish Football Podcast.
Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports