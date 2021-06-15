St Johnstone will take on Ross County in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, July 31.
Fresh from their Scottish Cup triumph, Callum Davidson's side start their campaign against new County boss Malky Mackay, after John Hughes' departure last month.
Motherwell are the first visitors to McDiarmid Park in their next game on August 8, before an opening Tayside derby of the season at home to Dundee United on August 21.
Davidson will have to wait for his side's first derby of the season against newly-promoted Dundee until October 2, while their first games against Rangers and Celtic fall on September 11 and October 23 respectively. Celtic also travel to McDiarmid Park on Boxing Day.
A trip to Celtic Park rounds off the scheduled fixture list on April 9 before the split, which runs from April 23 to May 14.
St Johnstone fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22
All fixtures subject to change.
July
31: Ross County (a) - 3pm
August
8: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
21: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
28: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
September
11: Rangers (h) - 3pm
18: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
25: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
October
2: Dundee (h) - 3pm
16: Livingston (h) - 3pm
23: Celtic (a) - 3pm
27: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm
30: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
November
6: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
20: Rangers (a) - 3pm
27: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
December
1: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm
4: Ross County (h) - 3pm
11: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
18: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
26: Celtic (h) - 3pm
29: Hearts (a) - 7.45pm
January
2: Livingston (a) - 3pm
26: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm
29: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
February
5: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
9: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm
19: Hearts (h) - 3pm
26: Ross County (a) - 3pm
March
2: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm
5: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
19: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
April
2: Livingston (h) - 3pm
9: Celtic (a) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 23
Saturday April 30
Saturday May 7
Wednesday May 11
Saturday May 14
Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season
The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.
The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 26.
