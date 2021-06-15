St Johnstone fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

St Johnstone will take on Ross County in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, July 31.

Fresh from their Scottish Cup triumph, Callum Davidson's side start their campaign against new County boss Malky Mackay, after John Hughes' departure last month.

Motherwell are the first visitors to McDiarmid Park in their next game on August 8, before an opening Tayside derby of the season at home to Dundee United on August 21.

Davidson will have to wait for his side's first derby of the season against newly-promoted Dundee until October 2, while their first games against Rangers and Celtic fall on September 11 and October 23 respectively. Celtic also travel to McDiarmid Park on Boxing Day.

A trip to Celtic Park rounds off the scheduled fixture list on April 9 before the split, which runs from April 23 to May 14.

All fixtures subject to change.

July

31: Ross County (a) - 3pm

August

8: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

21: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

28: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

September

11: Rangers (h) - 3pm

18: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

25: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

October

2: Dundee (h) - 3pm

16: Livingston (h) - 3pm

23: Celtic (a) - 3pm

27: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm

30: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

November

6: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

20: Rangers (a) - 3pm

27: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

December

1: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm

4: Ross County (h) - 3pm

11: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

18: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

26: Celtic (h) - 3pm

29: Hearts (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: Livingston (a) - 3pm

26: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm

29: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

February

5: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

9: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm

19: Hearts (h) - 3pm

26: Ross County (a) - 3pm

March

2: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm

5: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

19: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

April

2: Livingston (h) - 3pm

9: Celtic (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 26.

