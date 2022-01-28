Callum Davidson: St Johnstone could have sacked me after poor results

St Johnstone have not won any of their last 11 matches; Callum Davidson's side are bottom of Scottish Premiership, two points behind Dundee; Perth club have signed several players during January transfer window

Friday 28 January 2022 12:43, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson reflects on the season so far with his side bottom of the Scottish Premiership and without a win in 11 matches across all competitions

Callum Davidson has thanked St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown for backing him so strongly in the transfer market at a time when he could just as easily have sacked him.

Saints are currently on an 11-game run without a win in all competitions and are two points adrift at the foot of the cinch Premiership.

However, Davidson - who won a cup double last term - has a close bond with the chairman and has been allowed to bring in several new faces this month, including Dan Cleary, Nadir Ciftci, John Mahon, Tony Gallacher, Cammy MacPherson and Melker Hallberg, who joined on Friday following his exit from Hibernian.

He said: "I know not all managers would still be here (given the run the team has been on). Myself and the chairman have honest conversations about where we are and what we think, and he's been absolutely fantastic. Both of us have a passion for the club and want to succeed.

"We lost our best players on the last day of the last transfer window but hopefully this turns out to be a much better window. There are a few players struggling with injury as well, so we need to make sure the squad is strong enough to cope with that.

Trending

"The chairman is obviously supporting me and my staff and wants us to do well, so that's good news. I think you can see with the players we're trying to bring in that he is backing me. He believes we're doing the right thing.

"It's important to have a strong relationship with your chairman otherwise I probably wouldn't be sitting here speaking to you just now."

Also See:

'The biggest challenge I've faced'

Callum Davidson&#39;s side are bottom of the table and two points behind Dundee
Image: Callum Davidson's side are bottom of the table and two points behind Dundee

Davidson, in only his second season as a manager, feels the adversity he has faced in recent months has improved him as a boss.

He said: "It's the biggest challenge I've faced in my football career, without a doubt.

"I find it difficult when we're not getting results. I'm going through every little thing to try and work out how to make us better.

"My wife will tell you I'm an absolute nightmare at the moment, sitting at home on my laptop watching games of football, watching players and having no social skills whatsoever.

"But I'm probably a better manager now than I was six months ago, and that's my honest opinion. We had a tough time last season and came through it to do something incredible.

"We started this season well, especially in Europe, and we've obviously had this dip but I've learned a lot about how to deal with certain things and I believe I'm a better manager for it.

"Hopefully the results can get better and we go onwards and upwards."

Nadir Ciftci made his St Johnstone debut in the defeat at Hearts
Image: Nadir Ciftci suffered a hamstring injury at Aberdeen

Hallberg could make his debut away to Aberdeen on Saturday but Ciftci is out as he awaits scan results following an injury sustained against Dundee on Wednesday.

Davidson is still hopeful of further strengthening his squad, and said: "I'm still trying to get another attacking player in but I think everyone's chasing an attacker at the moment. Hopefully we can get one in and there might be another one on top of that."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema