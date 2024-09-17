 Skip to content

Craig Levein: St Johnstone sack manager after four consecutive defeats

St Johnstone are 10th in the Scottish Premiership after losing four of their five games this season; the Perth club have lost four games in a row across all competitions; new American owner Adam Webb now tasked with making first managerial appointment since taking over the club

Tuesday 17 September 2024 16:55, UK

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: St Johnstone manager Craig Levein arrives during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and St Johnstone at Easter Road, on September 14, 2024, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Image: Craig Levein took charge at McDiarmid Park last November

St Johnstone have sacked manager Craig Levein after just 10 months, following a run of four consecutive defeats.

The 59-year-old was appointed last November - with St Johnstone three points adrift of Livingston at the bottom of the table - but guided them to safety.

However, this season the Saints have lost four of their five league games and are 10th in the Scottish Premiership, a point clear of Kilmarnock and two ahead of bottom-side Hearts.

A section of the travelling support chanted "Craig Levein, we want you to go" in the closing stages of last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Hibernian, and they have now got their wish.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

St Johnstone lost 2-0 at Hibernian in their last game under Levein

"The board of directors can announce that St Johnstone Football Club has today parted company with manager Craig Levein," read a statement from Saints on Tuesday afternoon.

"The football club would like to place on record its thanks to Craig for all of his efforts during his time at McDiarmid Park. A further update will follow in due course."

St Johnstone's new owner Adam Webb will now be charged with appointing his first manager since taking control of the club from the long-serving Brown family over the summer.

St Johnstone's next six games

  • Ross County (a) - Scottish Premiership - Saturday
  • Celtic (h) - Scottish Premiership - September 28
  • Rangers (h) - Scottish Premiership - October 6
  • Ross County (h) - Scottish Premiership - October 19
  • Dundee (a) - Scottish Premiership - October 26
  • St Mirren (a) - Scottish Premiership - October 30

