Curtis Jones, Japhet Tanganga earn first England U21 call-ups

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga have been handed their first England Under-21 call-ups.
The pair have been selected for the Young Lions' Euro 2021 qualifiers in Andorra and at home to Turkey.
There is a recall for Burnley's Dwight McNeil after he was left out of last month's squad, while Norwich's Ben Godfrey is included ahead of his £30m move to Everton.
Rhian Brewster is also in, with the forward close to a £23.5m switch from Liverpool to Sheffield United.
Aidy Boothroyd's side need four points to secure qualification for next year's European U21 Championship finals tournament in Hungary and Slovenia.
England U21s travel to Andorra on Wednesday, October 7 before hosting Turkey at Molineux on Tuesday, October 13.
Last month, Boothroyd's side beat Kosovo 6-0 and Austria 2-1 and sit top of Group Three, six points clear of Austria with a game in hand.
England U21 squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Josef Bursik (Stoke City FC, on loan at Doncaster Rovers), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)
Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Ben Godfrey (Norwich City), Marc Guehi (Chelsea, on loan at Swansea), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jonathan Panzo (Dijon), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Dasilva (Brentford), Tom Davies (Everton), Ebere Eze (Crystal Palace), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur, on loan at Norwich City)
Forwards: Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur)