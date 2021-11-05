Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon handed first England U21 call-up; Fleetwood defender James Hill also included

Everton's Anthony Gordon has been handed his first England U21 call-up.

The 20-year-old is joined by Fleetwood defender James Hill, with boss Lee Carsley handing him a surprise promotion from the U20s.

Morgan Gibbs-White, on loan at Sheffield United from Wolves, returns ahead of this month's games with the Czech Republic and Georgia.

The midfielder was part of the Young Lions squad for the 2019 European Championships in Italy while he also won the U17 World Cup.

Attacking midfielder Gordon has played 28 times for Everton since making his debut in 2017 and has made eight appearances this season.

Image: Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe has been included in Lee Carsley's squad

Hill has made 15 appearances for Sky Bet League One Fleetwood this term and became the club's youngest-ever player when he made his debut at 16 in 2018.

Emile Smith Rowe continues with Carsley's squad with Gareth Southgate resisting the temptation to select the Arsenal star for the seniors.

Curtis Jones is out after suffering an eye injury in training with Liverpool.

Carsley's youngsters face the Czech Republic in a Euro 2023 qualifier in Burnley next week before travelling to Georgia for a friendly on November 16.

England are third in Group G, five points behind leaders the Czech Republic with a game in hand.

England U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Bursik (Stoke), Etienne Green (St Etienne), Josh Griffiths (West Brom, on loan at Lincoln)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City, on loan at Anderlecht), Valentino Livramento (Southampton), James Hill (Fleetwood), Luke Thomas (Leicester)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City, on loan at Hamburg), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea, on loan at Crystal Palace), James Garner (Manchester United, on loan at Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves, on loan at Sheffield United), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham)

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Angel Gomes (Lille), Anthony Gordon (Everton), Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)