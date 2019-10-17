Ryan Giggs impressed by Slovakia star Stanislav Lobotka

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has heaped praise on Slovakia's Stanislav Lobotka, who was a target for West Ham last summer.

The Celta Vigo midfielder dominated for Slovakia during the 1-1 draw with Wales last week and ex-Manchester United star Giggs admitted he was difficult to play against.

Explaining the substitutions of midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Jonny Williams during the game, Giggs admitted it was in part due to Lobotka's influence on the game.

"I said before the match that Slovakia is a team that knows exactly what they want to play," Giggs said. "They have excellent quality throughout the course. There was a constant threat from their midfield.

"We had a lot of work with Juraj Kuck, Stanislav Lobotka and Marek Hamsík. They are players who make Slovakia a great team.

Stanislav Lobotka dominated midfield against Wales last week

"Ethan suffered a little from lack of matches. We had to replace him because, as I said, he doesn't play quite often now. As for Jonny, he always leaves everything on the pitch.

"But we needed a fresh man there. We had to get fresh blood to the centre. Look at Lobotka. It's not easy to play against him.

"He first takes the ball, pulls it, pre-brakes, and then stops. It's not easy to play against a football player like him."

Lobotka, 24, has been watched by a host of Premier League clubs including West Ham, who signed midfielder Pablo Fornals from Villarreal instead in July.