Slovakia 1-1 Wales: Kieffer Moore scores first international goal in draw

Kieffer Moore's first international goal helped Wales stay in pursuit of qualification for Euro 2020 with a 1-1 draw in Slovakia.

Ryan Giggs' selection gamble to hand Moore his first competitive start was vindicated inside 25 minutes in Trnava as the Wigan striker headed Wales in front with his first goal for his country, moments after a Gareth Bale header hit the bar.

Wales had the better of the first half but Slovakia got their reward for a spirited second-half fightback as Juraj Kucka's sumptuous volley levelled the contest within eight minutes of the restart.

It was backs to the walls for Wales from there on, with the hosts laying siege on their goal until Norbert Gyomber's late dismissal for two bookable offences, but they dug in to secure a credible point on a night where they might have had all three.

Player ratings Slovakia: Dubravka (7), Pekarik (6), Gyomber (4), Skriniar (6), Hancko (6), Kucka (7), Lobotka (7), Hamsik (7), Rusnak (6), Bozenik (6), Mak (7).



Subs: Haraslin (5), Safranko (n/a).



Wales: Hennessey (7), C. Roberts (7), Rodon (7), Lockyer (6), B. Davies (6), Allen (6), Ampadu (6), Bale (6), J. Williams (7), James (7), Moore (7).



Subs: Morrell (5), Wilson, (5).



Man of the Match: Kieffer Moore.

How Wales kept on course for Euro 2020

Giggs sprung two surprises ahead of kick-off by handing Moore and Tom Lockyer their first competitive starts for Wales, and the latter's blushes were spared on 11 minutes when Ethan Ampadu's brilliant block prevented Robert Mak from punishing his indecision on the ball.

Wales utilised their pace on the counter to ensure both sides weather the early Slovakian pressure, Daniel James saw a near-post header deflect wide of goal on 17 minutes before Gareth Bale struck the angle of post and bar with a header of his own seven minutes later.

Kieffer Moore's headed Wales in front with a towering header midway through the first half

The breakthrough followed soon after for Wales as James stood a cross up from the left which allowed Moore to head his landmark goal beyond the wrong-footed Martin Dubravka.

Bale and James both tested the Newcastle goalkeeper before the break, but his resistance was rewarded on 53 minutes when Kucka pounced on a Connor Roberts defensive header and lashed a stunning equaliser past Wayne Hennessey.

Juraj Kucka's venomous volley drew Slovakia level on 53 minutes

Slovakia sensed an opportunity to put Wales' qualification hopes to bed with a sustained period of pressure, but Hennessey's brilliant save at full stretch prevented Albert Rusnak's low drive from putting the hosts in front for the first time.

Wales centre-back Joe Rodon nearly snatched a dramatic win on two occasions, but his deflected close-range header and acrobatic overhead kick flashed over as Wales settled for a point ahead of Sunday's crunch clash with Croatia in Cardiff.

Group E: As it stands Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Croatia 6 4 1 1 8 13 2 Slovakia 6 3 1 2 2 10 3 Hungary 6 3 0 3 -2 9 4 Wales 5 2 1 2 0 7 5 Azerbaijan 5 0 1 4 -8 1

Opta stats

Having lost their first meeting with Slovakia 1-5 in October 2006, Wales have gone unbeaten against them in their four matches since (W3 D1).

Wales have drawn a competitive game for the first time since June 2017 (1-1 vs Serbia in a World Cup qualifier), ending a run of 12 such matches without a draw.

Slovakia have won just one of their last five Euro qualifiers on home soil (D2 L2), a 2-0 victory against Hungary in March.

Wales have won seven points from their opening five qualifiers for Euro 2020 (W2 D1 L2) - their lowest points tally at this stage of a Euro qualifying campaign since 2012 (3).

What's next?

Wales vs Croatia Live on

Wales host World Cup runners-up Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium at 7.45pm on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.15pm. Slovakia entertain Paraguay in an international friendly in Bratislava at the same time.