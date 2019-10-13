Alexis Sanchez suffers ankle injury on Chile duty

Alexis Sanchez was substituted in the 88th minute of Chile's friendly against Colombia

Alexis Sanchez has been released from international duty with Chile after he suffered "dislocated tendons" in his ankle in a friendly against Colombia on Saturday.

The Manchester United loanee, who joined Inter Milan in the summer, has returned to the San Siro after his release by the national side on Sunday.

Sanchez was substituted in the 88th minute of Chile's goalless draw against Colombia and will now undergo further assessment to determine the extent of the injury to his left ankle.

The 30-year-old has scored once for Inter in four appearances, receiving a red card in the same game against Sampdoria last month.