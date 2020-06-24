Liverpool or Manchester City like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo debate, says Jamie Redknapp

Mohamed Salah and Fernandinho in action during Liverpool's 3-1 win against Manchester City in November

Which type of football do you prefer? Liverpool's high-energy, high-intensity or Manchester City's methodical, precise approach?

The contrast between the two standout sides in the Premier League was discussed on Sky Sports on Wednesday night, with Liverpool on the brink of capturing their first English title in 30 years and on course to break records recently set by outgoing champions Manchester City.

After watching his Liverpool side thrash Crystal Palace 4-0, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp poured praise on their nearest rivals.

Liverpool may have opened up a gap of 23 points on City - and will take their crown if Pep Guardiola's men do not beat Chelsea on Thursday night - but Klopp paid respect to the Spaniard's side, who have continued to produce exceptional performances this season.

"I couldn't respect City more," he told Sky Sports. "Their football team is unbelievable, I really like the football they play a lot. We are different, we have to be different, we cannot be like Man City.

"We can be just as good, and that's what we want to be, and we probably celebrate different things when they happen on the pitch. That's completely fine and we respect that."

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp compared the two teams to the exceptional players of the modern era, Argentina ace Lionel Messi and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both have racked up extraordinary goal tallies and compiled huge medal collections during their illustrious careers but the debate about who is best still splits football fans.

"It's like the analogy of Messi or Ronaldo, which one do you prefer? They're both brilliant at what they do," said Redknapp.

[Liverpool and City] are both great to watch and a joy in their own right. Some like Ronaldo, some like Messi. It depends on the type of football you like. Jamie Redknapp

"Man City play through midfield more, they like a possession-based game. Liverpool are different, they get it up to the front three and magic happens, like that last goal [against Palace]. That's what it's all about for Liverpool, they've got so much pace going forward.

"But you can't say either is wrong, they're both great to watch and a joy in their own right. Some like Ronaldo, some like Messi. It depends on the type of football you like."

Souness: Two special teams

Graeme Souness also spoke about the special qualities of each side and believes that while one side may be stronger in certain areas of the pitch than the other, together they have formed a captivating rivalry of the highest standard.

"If you're making a direct comparison between the two teams, they both have top goalkeepers, you'd rather have Liverpool's back four and then City's midfield, then toss a coin for the attackers," he said. "It's a different type of football, both great to watch.

"But if you're playing against Liverpool you have to be prepared to go to war with them. They want to bully you, get in your face and be really aggressive. The three midfield players, you wouldn't describe any of them as silky, they're all warrior types. They want to run over you.

We're enjoying a purple patch. I think these are two special teams in the time of the Premier League. Graeme Souness

"If you're playing against City they want to play triangles and pass you to death. So they are different but they're very special.

"Who would I rather watch? Liverpool today were fantastic and, against Arsenal, City were fantastic.

"We're enjoying a purple patch. I think these are two special teams in the time of the Premier League. These teams could dominate European football as well."

