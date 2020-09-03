Thiago Alcantara would add finesse to Liverpool, says Jamie Redknapp

1:07 Jamie Redknapp believes Thiago Alacantara would add a different dimension to Liverpool's midfield if he was to join from Bayern Munich Jamie Redknapp believes Thiago Alacantara would add a different dimension to Liverpool's midfield if he was to join from Bayern Munich

Jamie Redknapp believes the signing of Thiago Alcantara could have a two-fold benefit for Liverpool and prove crucial to their Premier League title defence.

Liverpool ended their 30-year wait to be crowned champions in emphatic fashion last season, but Jurgen Klopp has been hesitant in strengthening his title-winning squad, with defender Kostas Tsimikas the only arrival so far ahead of next season's defence.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield, with reports claiming the 29-year-old has made his mind up over an exit from the Allianz Arena.

Former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp labelled Thiago "one of the best midfielders in the world" who can deliver a different dimension to the Reds.

"We've often spoken about how good Liverpool's midfield are, how hard-working they are, but sometimes they maybe lack that bit of finesse and that little bit of quality," the Sky Sports pundit said.

"Thiago would give them something completely different, he's one of the best midfield players in the world. He dictates the play, plays at his own pace.

"Sometimes, especially when you go to tough places in the Premier League, you cannot beat teams by going 100 mph all the time, you need a little bit of finesse and for someone to do things differently.

Thiago Alcantara was influential as Bayern Munich were crowned Champions League winners in 2020

"Many years ago Liverpool had midfield players like Ronnie Whelan and Jan Molby who could just slow the game down and play at a tempo that suited them, Thiago could do that.

"We saw him in the Champions League final where he completely bossed the game, had so many touches of the ball and made the game look easy."

Redknapp emphasised the importance of champions staying ahead of their rivals, citing Liverpool's eras of dominance in previous decades.

He added: "Graeme Souness always talks about Liverpool's dominance in the '80s. The first thing they would do after winning the league would be to sign one or two players just to freshen things up and keep everyone on their toes. Sir Alex Ferguson certainly did that as well.

"I wouldn't necessarily say Liverpool have to go all in for Thiago, you've got to be careful in the transfer market.

"But Thiago would be a really good signing for Liverpool, and one who could give everybody a bit of a lift and make sure everybody knows there will be no resting on their laurels ahead of next season."

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

'Thiago Alcantara is a playmaker of the highest order, a penetrative passer and someone who would add a new dimension to Liverpool's midfield. He would allow them to attack in a different way, perhaps even play in a different way...'

