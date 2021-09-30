Liverpool vs Manchester City: Jamie Redknapp explains why Mohamed Salah can make the difference at Anfield

Salah in top form and can be Liverpool's star again on Sunday

I've seen a lot of Mohamed Salah, I've watched him closely, and he's playing as well as I've ever seen him.

Salah's all-round game right now is phenomenal. His work rate, his desire, his goals, his assists… I haven't seen him in better form.

He's in the form of his life. He's confident, strong and he's got the bit between his teeth. He's enjoying having Virgil van Dijk back and knowing he's playing in a team that can win the title again. He's in wonderful form and it's a joy to watch him.

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 3rd October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

False nines allow Man City to play like they did at Chelsea - but they are missing that clinical forward

I thought City were fantastic against Chelsea. When Pep Guardiola doesn't have a striker playing he can have so many people comfortable on the ball and dominate it and that's something he's always wanted to do from his Barcelona days. They kept it away from Chelsea and pressed so well because they had so many midfield players who enjoy that part of the game.

But Man City wanted Harry Kane and they would have been much better with him. In certain games, when it's tight, when you need a goal or a magic moment from somebody, Kane is an incredible finisher. I think they will miss not having that outstanding No 9 long-term and that's why I'm not convinced they'll win the title this year.

Of course they've got every chance but if you look at it right now, Chelsea and Liverpool would be slight favourites. Liverpool have Salah, Chelsea have Romelu Lukaku.

Image: How will Pep Guardiola change his tactics for Liverpool?

City may need to tweak tactics from Chelsea match to beat Liverpool

The result against PSG in midweek, that can happen because of the quality of players they've got. But I think Guardiola will have been pleased with the performance against Chelsea and I wouldn't be surprised if he thinks, 'let's try to do that again at Liverpool'.

Liverpool will not play the same way as Chelsea, though. If City try to press them, Liverpool will miss that out by going more direct. Liverpool play more long balls than Chelsea because it works for them with the pace they have up front.

I don't think they'll press as high from the front because they know Liverpool are happy to go a little bit longer, turn you around and try to get Salah in behind.

Liverpool must get the ball to Salah to win the game

Liverpool will have that confidence boost from the goals in midweek, while Man City, after two tough games, Guardiola might have to shuffle his pack.

I have a feeling Liverpool will win this game. The confidence running through the veins of this team. Salah is in the form of his life and will cause this Man City defence problems.

City's full-backs will want to run the other way but if they leave space for Salah he'll cut them open. City's defence is great with Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias but keep giving the ball to Salah because teams can't live with him right now.

One to watch: Curtis Jones

Image: Curtis Jones put in another standout performance against Porto

I'm a big fan of Curtis Jones, I love the way he plays. He can score goals, he's got good energy, works hard for the team… In a way, his nose might have been put out of joint when Harvey Elliott was starting earlier in the season. He probably thought when Georginio Wijnaldum was going that this is a big opportunity for him but he's had to wait. That injury to Elliott has given him a chance and he's certainly taken it. He was very good in midweek, against Brentford he took his goal well.

He's a local lad and that's something the Liverpool fans love to see. I'm very impressed with the options they've got, with some very good young players. I like the look of them. You can't rule this Liverpool side out. If they can keep their key players fit, they look fantastic right now.

Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, as well as football writers Gerard Brand and Simeon Gholam, to look ahead to the Premier League weekend…

PART 1 | Jamie Redknapp explains why he thinks Liverpool will edge their big match-up with Man City at Anfield on Sunday. The Sky Sports pundit also discusses the rise of Curtis Jones and City's threat in attack.

PART 2 | We consider whether Arsenal are now in a position to build on their big derby day win over Tottenham when they go to Brighton. And what constitutes success for the Seagulls this season?

PART 3 | There's plenty of praise for Conor Gallagher as we discuss Crystal Palace's improving form and the Chelsea loanee's future, before we examine a slow start to the season from Leicester.