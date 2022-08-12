Jamie Redknapp tips Tottenham striker Harry Kane to sign new contract within months to end speculation over future

Jamie Redknapp has backed Harry Kane to sign a new long-term contract at Tottenham after being convinced of the club's ambition under Antonio Conte.

Over two years ago, in an interview with Redknapp for Sky Sports, Kane spoke about his frustration at so far failing to win trophies with Tottenham - and revealed he would be prepared to leave if the team did not progress.

That appeared to reach a tipping point last summer when he was not involved in Spurs' opening game of the season against suitors Manchester City.

But ever since Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as manager, there has been a sea-change in Tottenham's approach and subsequent atmosphere among supporters.

Bayern Munich were linked with a move for the striker as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski but Redknapp feels Kane, 29, will soon extend his long affiliation with the club.

The Sky Sports pundit told the Essential Football podcast: "It's been a battle sometimes at Tottenham with regards to players being signed that the manager maybe doesn't want.

"You have to marry it together and Antonio Conte has promised to turn the club around if he is given what he wants.

"Everything is in place. Harry Kane now, instead of last year when he may have felt he needed to go to show some ambition... I wouldn't be surprised if in the next six months - maybe even less - if he signed a new contract at the club.

"He can now look at what is going on and think, 'we can win things here'. He's been there a long time, it's his club, the fans adore him and I can see that happening.

What Kane told Redknapp in March 2020... Asked whether he would be at Tottenham for the rest of his career, Kane underlined his intent to be one of the world's best players and said he would not stick with Spurs if he did not feel he could achieve what he wants to at the club.



"It's one of those things, I couldn't say yes, I couldn't say no. I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs. But it's one of those things - I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not someone to just stay there for the sake of it," he told Redknapp.



"I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better, I want to become one of the top, top players.



"It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever - but it's not a no either."

"If you'd have said that to me a year ago, I'd have said, 'no chance - he's going to go'. He was going to join Man City last year and he wanted to leave but, right now, everything is in place for him to achieve everything that he wants."

Kane earns £200,000-a-week and was linked with a move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer. His current contract expires in 2024.

Conte has so far signed six new players this summer, and the 4-1 victory over Southampton last weekend fills the club with plenty of confidence heading into their Super Sunday clash with Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

"It feels like this is a different Tottenham," Redknapp added. "The manager Antonio Conte has instilled that will to win and he's brought a real drive and desire to the team. The players are running through brick walls for him which hasn't always been the case at Spurs under previous managers.

"They look incredibly strong and they've signed good players. I think Yves Bissouma is going to be a brilliant signing for them long-term. You have to say these are not typical Tottenham signings as they're ready to win right now.

"Normally, Tottenham buy with an eye to the future but they've been very clever and confident with what they've done. They've not waited until the end of the window and I like how they've done their business.

"For someone like Ryan Sessegnon, working with the likes of Ivan Perisic could be the making of him. Perisic has worked under Antonio Conte before and is still incredibly fit. He's an experienced pro and I always think of senior players as role models.

"Sessegnon will be tapping into this. This is their first full pre-season with Conte, which will be an eye-opener for some of them. They feel fit and stronger than ever. I wouldn't say they're ready to challenge for the title just yet, but they'll certainly go close.

"I'd be amazed if they didn't get a trophy this year. Everything now is ready for Conte to get the trophy the fans have been longing for."​​​​​

