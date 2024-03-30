Manchester United made Brentford look like Real Madrid during 1-1 draw, says Jamie Redknapp

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp gave Man Utd's performance in the dramatic 1-1 draw at Brentford a scathing assessment and questioned the desire of Erik ten Hag's players.

United looked like they had pulled off a stunning smash-and-grab when Mason Mount scored his first goal for the club six minutes into stoppage time. But Kristoffer Ajer deservedly hit back in the 99th minute to make sure the Bees took something from a game they had dominated.

In all, Brentford had 31 shots, their most ever in a Premier League game. They were only two touches in the Man Utd box away from equalling a Premier League record (Man City's 87). And they hit the woodwork four times.

It was a superb performance from Brentford - who were as good as Man Utd were bad.

After United beat Liverpool in the FA Cup before the international break, this was a big drop off when many expected that Old Trafford victory to be a launchpad for the run-in.

"Before the game, Thomas Frank would have been a bit nervous thinking, 'We are now going to see a different United. We're going to see a United full of confidence after the result against Liverpool'. It was anything but that," said Redknapp.

"They gave up so much possession, there was a lack of energy with the ball, without the ball. They made Brentford look like Real Madrid!

"The way Man Utd were was so off it, the lack of desire to go into individual battles, letting them play... It was too easy for Brentford. It was like United at times only had nine men on the pitch."

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Ten Hag said he felt Brentford's players "wanted it more".

"Maybe we didn't deserve it [the point]," he said. "I thought Brentford wanted more in the whole course of the game.

"In the final third, we were not secure. We were slow. Second balls, defending, we were not good. They were more aggressive. They had more energy and it should be the other way around."

Redknapp said that was a poor reflection on the players and Ten Hag.

With speculation about the Dutchman's future rumbling, this was a worrying performance, said the Sky Sports pundit.

"Ten Hag said they wanted it more. Whenever you hear a manager say that, that's quite damning," said Redknapp.

"He says 'Our way of playing'. I don't know what their way of playing is.

"I don't know if they play out from the back. They try to do it sometimes and pass it to the keeper and he just lumps it up the pitch. I know they haven't had the back four they'd like [because of injuries] but I don't know what the Man Utd way of playing is.

"They had so many opportunities today, Brentford. They were better in every single department.

"There's lots of talk about the [United] manager, will he still be here next year? I think the way the players are playing right now and that kind of performance, they're going to decide.

"They're the sort of performances that get the manager the sack. There was a lack of effort. If they really like this manager and want to play for him they will do that.

"I saw so many players strolling around and not looking like they care. They're playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Redknapp felt United forward Marcus Rashford epitomised that attitude, saying at half-time he looked like he was "walking around like it's a bit of fun out there".

"Rashford is a player with so much talent," said Redknapp at full-time. "He's got everything - he's got an incredible physique, he can run, he can dribble, he can shoot, he got 30 goals last year... I look at the player right now and he looks like he's not enjoying his football.

"For me it's quite heart-breaking because they've got so much talent. I want to see more."

The result leaves United eight points off fifth-placed Tottenham and 11 off fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more. With just nine matches left for United, their prospects of grabbing a Champions League qualifying spot seem slim.

"It's so difficult to predict Man Utd because they're so inconsistent," said Redknapp. "You just don't know what you're going to get.

"So for you to say they can finish above Tottenham and Aston Villa right now, you can't really make a case for them."

Ten Hag: They had more energy

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag: "If you are winning you shouldn't give it away. We are a strong side and strong in certain situations and we have to get it over the line. That bit is disappointing.

"We made certain mistakes. We should act differently in a different occasion. The equaliser was absolutely unnecessary. Maybe we didn't deserve it, I thought Brentford wanted more in the whole course of the game.

"In the final third, we were not secure. We were slow. Second balls, defending, we were not good. They were more aggressive. They had more energy and it should be the other way around.

"We have many senior players, we should all stand up and take responsibility for this.

"We will keep fighting, it could be a good point in the end."

Manchester United have another date in west London as they go to Chelsea on Thursday evening, kick-off at 8.15pm. Attention then turns to a heavyweight clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford next Sunday, with kick-off at 3.30pm.