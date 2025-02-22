Marcus Rashford: Jamie Redknapp hails Man Utd loanee as Aston Villa's 'new hero' after Chelsea win

Jamie Redknapp praised the work Aston Villa did in the January transfer window to bring in Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio as the pair combined twice in Saturday's crucial 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The duo have added an extra dimension to Unai Emery's attack in recent outings, making their first starts in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Wednesday, before registering game-changing contributions as Villa came from behind to defeat Chelsea.

The performance marked the best so far in a Villa shirt for Rashford, who looks keen to impress his new team-mates after falling out of favour with Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. It's been nearly a month since United, who drew with Everton on Saturday, last scored a goal from open play.

"The Holte End have a new hero," Redknapp said of Rashford. "That sub made all the difference. He was fantastic.

"Rashford came on, he gave energy, enthusiasm, everything we want to see from him. The running, the desire... he was excellent. He gave them that impetus to put Chelsea on the back foot.

"Right now, he looks like he is loving every second of it. He's involved, he's showing enthusiasm - all the things that were thrown at him at Man Utd, he is now doing the opposite. And he's got sweat on his face and he's not jogging around like 'I don't want to be here'. He looks like he wants to be in that claret and blue shirt.

"That's how to do the transfer window. That's a masterclass. You look at other clubs and how they didn't bring players in.

"I'm sure there are directors of football all around the world with their head in their hands right now thinking, 'Why didn't I get Marcus Rashford?'

"I get the doubts. I would have been nervous about doing it. But right now it looks like Villa have got great business done.

"I'm pleased for him. It has been tough. Don't get me wrong, there are elements where he should have done better, should have tried harder. But he's certainly found a place where he's loved, a good environment. Really good piece of business from Aston Villa."

Emery: We just want to support Rashford

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking to Sky Sports about Marcus Rashford:

"Support him, help him, try to feel comfortable here, try to get confidence with us.

"Try to use his skill in our tactical idea. He's in the process and of course he played a fantastic 45 minutes. Already he is going to be very important."

Asensio: Unai trusts me and that is so important

Marcus Ascensio speaking to Sky Sports:

"I'm so happy. The atmosphere here is incredible. I want to thank all the fans for the effort, we do it together. We have to continue. I'm very happy for the goal and the win. We know today was an important day. The mentality we have to have is to win every match.

"Unai trusts me and that's so important for a forward player."

On Rashford's impact: "We know the quality of Marcus. He helps us a lot. We are so happy. Thank you also to Marcus for the two assists."

Analysis: Villa have struck gold with Jan signings

Image: Marco Asensio celebrates scoring his first goal against Chelsea with Marcus Rashford

Sky Sports News' Pat Rowe

"Signing big names in the transfer window is always exciting - but there is never a guarantee that the players will perform.

"However, to the delight of Emery and the fanbase, it seems like Villa have struck gold in January.

"Rashford and Asensio will grab the headlines after linking up on two different occasions to complete the comeback against Chelsea but the positives don't stop there.

"Donyell Malen has looked bright in all six of his appearances for the club, Andres Garcia is already a fan favourite after overcoming his error against Liverpool and Axel Disasi impressed in midweek against Liverpool, with his absence sorely missed when Tyrone Mings limped off injured.

"The New Year is notoriously difficult to operate in when signing players but the early indications are that Villa really have completed a "masterclass" in the window, as described by Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp."