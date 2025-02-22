Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea: Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford spark comeback victory for Unai Emery's side

Aston Villa came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at home thanks to a second-half double from Marco Asensio, with Marcus Rashford providing both assists.

Chelsea took an early lead when an unmarked Enzo Fernandez (9) tapped home Pedro Neto's cross - but the game would change when Rashford stepped foot on the pitch.

The Manchester United loanee replaced Jacob Ramsey at half-time and it would not take long before his outstretched leg squared the ball to fellow newcomer Asensio to open his tally in claret and blue (57).

Momentum was with the home team following the equaliser and it was the same duo who linked up for the winner in the 89th minute, as Asensio's effort squeezed under the body of Filip Jorgensen after another pass from Rashford.

The duo were both brought to the club on temporary deals in the January transfer window but now look to be finding their feet in Unai Emery's squad, as their efforts catapult Villa to within one point of Chelsea in sixth place, who missed the chance to enter the top four.

Asensio praises Rashford impact

Aston Villa forward Marco Asensio speaking to Sky Sports:

"We know the quality of Marcus. He helps us a lot. We are so happy. Thank you also to Marcus for the two assists!

Player ratings: Asensio & Rashford arrive Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Cash (7), Konsa (7), Mings (6), Maatsen (6), McGinn (6), Tielemans (6) Asensio (9), Ramsey (6), Rogers (7); Watkins (6).



Subs: Rashford (9), Garcia (n/a), Malen (n/a), Bailey (n/a).



Chelsea: Jorgensen (6), Gusto (7), James (6), Chalobah (n/a), Colwill (6), Cucurella (6), Caicedo (6), Enzo (), Palmer (6), Neto (8); Nkunku (5).



Subs: Tosin (6), Sancho (n/a)



Player of the Match:

"I'm so happy. The atmosphere here is incredible. I want to thank all the fans for the effort, we do it together. We have to continue. I'm very happy for the goal and the win. We know today was an important day. The mentality we have to have is to win every match.

"Unai trusts me and that's so important for a forward player."

Emery: We support Rashford

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking to Sky Sports:

"Support him, help him, try to feel comfortable here, try to get confidence with us. Try to use his skill in our tactical idea.

"He's in the process and of course he played a fantastic 45 minutes. Already he is going to be very important."

Redknapp: Rashford is the Holte End's new hero!

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"That sub made all the difference. He was fantastic. The Holte End have a new hero.

"Rashford came on, he gave energy, enthusiasm, everything we want to see from him. The running, the desire... he was excellent. He gave them that impetus to put Chelsea on the back foot.

Image: Marcus Rashford provided two assists to guide Aston Villa to victory vs Chelsea

"That's how to do the transfer window [with Asensio and Rashford]. That's a masterclass. You look at other clubs and how they didn't bring players in.

"I'm sure there are directors of football all around the world with their head in their hands right now thinking, 'Why didn't I get Marcus Rashford?'

"I get the doubts. I would have been nervous about doing it. But right now it looks like Villa have got great business done.

"I'm pleased for him. It has been tough. Don't get me wrong, there are elements where he should have done better, should have tried harder. But he's certainly found a place where he's loved, a good environment. Really good piece of business from Aston Villa."

Watch the goals...

