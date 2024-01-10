Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2023/24: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

In the midst of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16, we take a look at the 2023/24 competition so far.

Who won the competition last season?

Bolton won the Papa Johns Trophy - as it was called before the rebrand - for the second time back in April, with a 4-0 win over Plymouth in front of a crowd of just under 80,000 at Wembley. It was the biggest winning margin in any final since the competition was founded in 1981.

Image: Bolton lifted the EFL Trophy for the second time in 2022/23

Last five EFL Trophy winners 2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers

2021/22 - Rotherham United

2020/21 - Sunderland

2019/20 - Salford City

2018/19 - Portsmouth

Last-16: Six teams through to quarter-finals

On Tuesday night, League Two Bradford knocked out League One Derby to advance to the last eight, thanks to Sam Stubbs' second-half strike, while James Tilley's double for in-form AFC Wimbledon sent Johnnie Jackson's side through at the expense of Oxford.

Wycombe saw off West Ham U21 with a 2-1 win at Adams Park, meaning Brighton U21 are the last Premier League representatives standing after their penalty shootout win over Reading, following a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

On Wednesday night, goals from Mathew Virtue-Thick and Marvin Ekpiteta helped Blackpool to a 2-1 win over Burton at Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Cameron Jerome scored his first goal since October 2022 as holders Bolton eased to a 3-1 win away at Accrington.

Peterborough vs Crawley, however, was postponed due to a frozen pitch, with a new date to be announced in due course.

Northern section

Tuesday January 9

Derby 0-1 Bradford

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Derby County and Bradford City

Wednesday January 10

Accrington 1-3 Bolton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between between Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.

Blackpool 2-1 Burton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Blackpool and Burton Albion.

Tuesday January 16

Doncaster vs Wigan, 7pm

Southern section

Tuesday January 9

Brighton U21 0-0 Reading (3-2 on penalties)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Brighton U21 and Reading

Wycombe 2-1 West Ham U21

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Wycombe Wanderers and West Ham U21

AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Oxford

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between AFC Wimbledon and Oxford United

Peterborough P-P Crawley (to be rescheduled)

Which teams are in the quarter-finals?

League One: Blackpool, Bolton, Wycombe.

League Two: AFC Wimbledon, Bradford.

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion U21.

What are the dates for the next round and beyond?

Quarter-finals - w/c January 29 2024

Semi-finals - w/c February 19 2024

When and where is the final?

The Bristol Street Motors Trophy final is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 7 at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch Bristol Street Motors Trophy ties?

From the last 16 onwards, we will have highlights available to watch from every single game shortly after the full-time whistle.

The semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

However, in May, Sky Sports agreed a new five-year deal to show over 1,000 matches per season in the Sky Bet EFL meaning, from the 2024/25 season onwards, for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every match from the competition live.