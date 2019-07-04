Mark Sampson: Former England Women boss handed Stevenage chance by Dino Maamria

Former England Women's boss Mark Sampson joins Stevenage as first-team coach

Former England Women manager Mark Sampson has joined the coaching staff at League Two club Stevenage.

Sampson was dismissed one day after England beat Russia 6-0 in a 2019 Women's World Cup qualifier in September 2017 following a previous safeguarding investigation into his time at Bristol, where he had a six-month relationship with a player.

He had also been the focus of bullying and racism claims, first made by Eni Aluko and then Drew Spence.

The FA said the allegations were investigated and Sampson was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Sampson led England to bronze at the last Women's World Cup

But Sampson, who reached a financial settlement with the FA over his dismissal in January of this year, conceded he should have handled the claims differently, saying it would always be a "big regret" and apologising unreservedly to the two players.

He has returned to football as first-team coach at Stevenage under manager Dino Maamria. who he had studied alongside for the UEFA Pro Licence.

"We are fully aware of Mark's past issues with the FA," Maamria told the club's official website.

Dino Maamria led Stevenage to 10th in League Two last season

"I have known Mark for a long time and we have discussed what happened at length.

"I am convinced of his character and skillset. He will be a big asset to the club moving forward."

Stevenage also announced the appointment of experienced coach David Oldfield to the same position.