Stevenage boss Mark Sampson vows to clear his name following FA charge of using racist language

Former England Women manager and current Stevenage caretaker boss Mark Sampson insists he will fight to clear his name after being left "devastated" by a Football Association charge of using racist language.

Sampson was charged by the FA in midweek after an allegation by a former coach at the League Two club.

Stevenage, who moved off the bottom of the League Two standings after a 0-0 draw at Walsall on Saturday, said in September that racism allegations surrounding their caretaker boss had "no foundation", after conducting their own investigation.

The 37-year-old has been accused of having made the remark to a coach who used to work with the League Two club earlier this season and it was alleged that the comment was aimed at a player during a conversation about transfer targets.

Sampson, who was named as the interim manager at the League Two side following the dismissal of Dino Maamria earlier this season, denies the accusations.

He said: "I'm incredibly disappointed that I've been charged. I said right at the outset that the allegation is false.

"What I will do is fight to make sure I clear my name and fight to make sure that all the evidence that needs to be seen is seen.

"I'm devastated, it's as simple as that. This is a situation which the football club don't deserve and they have been incredible standing by me.

"It's been a hard time but ultimately I'm completely confident in the evidence I'm going to provide and then the right decision will be made."