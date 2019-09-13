Stevenage claim racism allegations about Mark Sampson have 'no foundation'

Mark Sampson was sacked from his role as England Women's coach in 2017

Stevenage say that racism allegations surrounding their caretaker manager Mark Sampson have "no foundation."

Sampson was named interim boss at Broadhall Way on Monday following the dismissal of Dino Maamria.

The Football Association is investigating a complaint that the former Lionesses manager used racially discriminatory language.

A statement read: "Stevenage Football Club can restate that, following an internal investigation, allegations of racially discriminatory language brought against Caretaker Manager Mark Sampson reported in the national press yesterday have no foundation.

"The allegations were phoned in to the FA by a former coach the day after he was told by Sampson that he no longer required his services at the club."

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said, "Like every professional club, no matter where the complaint comes from, we follow strict procedures, which were followed to the letter.

"The claimant was offered the chance to make a formal complaint but declined this opportunity, instead choosing to call the FA.

"Nevertheless, CEO Alex Tunbridge acted immediately to interview and take statements from two individuals the claimant said were witnesses, as well as others that were present in the same meeting, but not mentioned by the claimant.

"In each case the witnesses did not support the allegations. Given that overwhelming outcome and the circumstances of the allegation, the club concluded there was no case to answer.

"Perhaps now that the FA have the evidence, they will make it clear there is no case to answer.

"Guilt by association - especially when the person is well known - is a common weapon to use against folks in the public eye and when we find it has no foundation, we should be equally clear in making that known."

Former England forward Eniola Aluko accused Sampson of racism, harassment and bullying whilst he was manager of the Lionesses

The 36-year-old was sacked from his previous role as head coach of the England Women team in 2017, following accusations of discrimination and bullying.

News surfaced that he had a relationship with a player during his time as coach of Bristol Academy, which led to his dismissal by the FA.

The FA said the allegations were investigated and Sampson was cleared of any wrongdoing.