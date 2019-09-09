Mark Sampson replaces Dino Maamria at Stevenage

Former England Women head coach Mark Sampson is in caretaker charge at Stevenage

Former England Women head coach boss Mark Sampson has taken caretaker charge at Stevenage, after the sacking of Dino Maamria.

Sampson, who was appointed as a coach at the Sky Bet League Two club at the start of the season, was sacked by the FA in September 2017 because of a relationship with a player during his time at Bristol Academy.

He had also been the focus of bullying and racism claims, first made by Eni Aluko and then Drew Spence.

The FA said the allegations were investigated and Sampson was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Maamria has been sacked after failing to win a game yet this campaign, despite guiding Stevenage to 10th place and missing out on the play-offs by one point last season.

Sampson will take temporary charge of the club, assisted by newly appointed U18 manager Alex Revell, until further notice.