Bulgarian police arrest four people in connection with racist abuse of England players

Monday's match was halted twice after abuse was aimed at the England squad

Bulgarian police have arrested four people in connection with the racist abuse of England players during Monday's European Qualifier in Sofia.

England's 6-0 victory was overshadowed by the abuse - the game having been halted twice in the first half as England manager Gareth Southgate and his players considered walking off the pitch.

European football's governing body UEFA has begun disciplinary proceedings against Bulgaria following the chanting, while president Aleksander Ceferin has vowed to 'wage war on the racists'.

And the Bulgarian Interior Ministry said on Wednesday morning that they have detained four people - and that 'work is still ongoing to identify other participants in the incident'.

Ben Chilwell congratulates Marcus Rashford after he put England in front against Bulgaria

The ministry says any evidence collected will be handed over to prosecutors.

In further fallout from Monday's game, the president of Bulgaria's soccer federation has resigned and the Bulgarian special police forces have raided the federation offices.

Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov has apologised to the England players and captain Ivelin Popov says he is embarrassed by the behaviour of the supporters.