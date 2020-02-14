England to play Romania at Villa Park as final Euro 2020 warm-up match

England kick-off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia just a week later

England will play Romania in a friendly at Villa Park on June 7 as their last warm-up match ahead of the 2020 European Championships.

The game will be played just a week before the Three Lions kick-off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley on June 14.

Villa Park becomes the latest ground to host an England match after Gareth Southgate's men played at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium and Leicester's King Power Stadium in 2019.

England's next two fixtures come at Wembley with matches against Italy and Denmark on March 27 and March 31 respectively.

1:25 England boss Gareth Southgate discusses his future away from England and when he could make a return to Premier League management England boss Gareth Southgate discusses his future away from England and when he could make a return to Premier League management

Ticket requests for Euro 2020 have reached unprecedented levels ahead of the first Europe-wide championships this summer.

There have been over 28 million requests for the 2.5 million tickets available for the 60th anniversary event across the 12 host countries, double the amount for Euro 2016.

In particular, during the sales phase in December, almost nine million requests were received, over three times more than during the same period ahead of Euro 2016.