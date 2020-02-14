Euro 2020 ticket demand vastly outstrips availability

Wembley Stadium will host all of England's 2020 group games along with both semi-finals and the final

Ticket requests for Euro 2020 have reached unprecedented levels ahead of the first Europe-wide championships this summer.

There have been over 28 million requests for the 2.5 million tickets available for the 60th anniversary event across the 12 host countries, double the amount for Euro 2016.

In particular, during the sales phase in December, almost nine million requests were received, over three times more than during the same period ahead of Euro 2016.

The highest demand has been for the final at Wembley on July 12, which has attracted more than 714,000 ticket requests, eight times the stadium's capacity.

The high-profile group stage game between Germany and France at the 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena in Munich on June 16 has received 710,000 applications.

Twenty-four teams will be playing across 51 matches in 12 cities starting with Turkey vs Italy in Rome on Friday June 12.

All three of England's group games will be staged at Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's team begin their campaign against Croatia on Sunday June 14 at 2pm.

England face Play-off winner C on Friday June 19 at 8pm before completing their Group D fixtures against Czech Republic on Tuesday June 23 again at 8pm.

The semi-finals, along with the final, will also be played at Wembley.