Harry Kane could be back for Tottenham's final two Premier League games, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho hopes Harry Kane will be back for the final two matches of the season

Harry Kane could be back for Tottenham's final two Premier League games of the season against Crystal Palace and Leicester, says Jose Mourinho.

Kane has been absent from the matchday squad since suffering a ruptured tendon at Southampton on New Year's Day, with the club unable to sign a replacement in the January transfer window.

The England captain appeared to provide an injury boost to Spurs by stepping up his return from the hamstring surgery he underwent in January, with Spurs claiming he would not return to full training before April.

Mourinho hopes Kane will be available for their Premier League run-in from the start of May but says he will not be rushed to return to the pitch.

"The match against Leicester, maybe we'll need that match for something - to be fourth, to be fifth, to be sixth, maybe we need that match for something and maybe he can help us in that match, I hope," he said.

"There is no setback, nothing is happening, everything is okay. He's having his treatment, no pressure, he keeps going, there's no setback.

0:08 Harry Kane has given Tottenham fans a boost by posting an update on his recovery from a hamstring injury Harry Kane has given Tottenham fans a boost by posting an update on his recovery from a hamstring injury

"I just think that my feeling with [Hugo] Lloris is we were all speaking about February and he came back for January. It's better not to put any kind of expectations, any kind of pressure, let it go and let's see."

Asked if there would be concerns for Kane to play for England at Euro 2020 after only playing one or two games for Spurs on his comeback, Mourinho suggested he won't be thinking about the striker's summer.

"That's a problem for [Gareth] Southgate and for Steve Holland, not for me," he said.

Tottenham's 2-0 home win over Manchester City on Sunday saw them reduce the gap separating them from fourth-placed Chelsea and Champions League qualifications to four points.

Spurs host Southampton in an FA Cup fourth-round replay after drawing 1-1 at St Mary's last month

However, despite the depleted squad and cup commitments, Mourinho refused to concede that Spurs' most direct route to European football next season remains the FA Cup as they prepare for a fourth-round replay against Southampton on Wednesday night.

"No. I think it's not easier, because there are lots of matches to play, but we'll try to finish sixth, fifth, fourth, think we have a chance and we'll fight for that," he said.

"To win the FA Cup is also very, very difficult, you have all the top opponents in competition, you have all the good teams with dreams like Southampton, like Sheffield United, these teams with the dream to fight for it too, it's very difficult."